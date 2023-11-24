Club ‘will make an offer’ to Man Utd next week for attacker to replace former Chelsea man

Manchester United might receive an offer for Anthony Martial before the January transfer window even opens, according to a report.

Martial is into the final year of his contract with Man Utd, where he has generally struggled for consistency since his 2015 transfer from Monaco. With no Premier League goals to his name yet this season, the forward is unlikely to earn a renewal.

Therefore, as TEAMtalk has also revealed, it seems almost certain that Martial will leave Man Utd by the end of the season – and potentially even partway through it.

According to Fotomac, Martial has become a target for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, who want to take advantage of Man Utd’s upcoming trip to Istanbul.

Next week, Man Utd will travel to Turkey for a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce’s arch-rivals, Galatasaray, on Wednesday.

The Premier League club’s presence in Istanbul will not go unnoticed by Fenerbahce, who are being tipped to take the opportunity to open talks about a January deal for Martial.

The report claims Fenerbahce would like to sign the Frenchman on loan until the end of the season, which would bring him to the end of his contract with Man Utd.

Man Utd made a significant investment to sign Martial, so letting him go for free (earlier than scheduled) might not make much sense, but they could be considering his cost on their wage bill as well.

Martial to take Batshuayi place at Fenerbahce

The reason Fenerbahce are interested in Martial is that one of their current strikers, former Chelsea man Michy Batshuayi, is starting to consider a future away from the club.

Batshuayi is playing second fiddle to former Manchester City frontman Edin Dzeko for Fenerbahce and might want to find more prominence elsewhere.

Moreover, the Belgium international will be out of contract at the end of the season anyway, unless his current employers activate an option to extend his deal by another 12 months.

If Batshuayi leaves Fenerbahce, then they could try to sign Martial from Man Utd to fill the gap. As a more versatile player, Martial might be able to play alongside Dzeko and not just in rotation with the Yellow Canaries’ captain.

Somewhat ambitiously, Fotomac reminds that Euro 2024 is around the corner and Martial could get more gametime with Fenerbahce in the build-up to it – although he hasn’t actually played for France since 2021.

Regardless, the report hints that Martial would welcome a move to Fenerbahce, where he would find himself in the same squad as his former Man Utd teammate, Fred.

Like Fred did in the summer, he would be moving in the opposite direction to goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who joined Man Utd a few months ago to provide support to fellow new goalkeeper, Andre Onana.