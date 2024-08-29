Club’s ‘dream’ of signing Man Utd star over, as team-mate hit by brutal injury blow

Two sides have ended their talks for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, including one club who decided on him as their No 1 target, while a big-money Old Trafford signing has been rocked by an injury setback.

Lindelof has made 259 appearances and chipped in with four goals and seven assists since joining Man Utd from Benfica for £31million in July 2017. 28 of those outings came last season, as Lindelof’s versatility proved handy for Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag.

The Sweden captain mainly operated as either a left-back or centre-half as Man Utd suffered yet more defensive injuries.

However, the Red Devils have moved to rectify this issue by signing Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, with the latter capable of playing as a full-back on either side.

Yoro has already picked up an injury, though Man Utd expect him to become a top-class star once he gets back to full fitness and continues his superb development.

Due to the arrivals of Yoro, De Ligt and Mazraoui, Lindelof has fallen down the pecking order and has been linked with a move away from Man Utd.

On August 20, it emerged that the 30-year-old had become the ‘dream’ signing for Fiorentina amid their hunt to bolster their defensive ranks.

There has now been an update on the situation from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla. Fiorentina have had to end their pursuit of Lindelof as they cannot afford to meet his wage demands.

Man Utd transfers: Victor Lindelof facing uncertain future

Lindelof currently earns a reported £120,000 a week at Man Utd and he wants to take home a similar fee when joining his next club.

Fiorentina had little chance of forging an agreement, while their Serie A rivals Lazio have also had to walk away from negotiations due to the finances involved.

The only way either Fiorentina or Lazio could have signed Lindelof was by convincing Man Utd to terminate his contract a year early, which would have seen them save money on a transfer fee and put this towards his salary.

But Man Utd were always unlikely to do this, and it remains to be seen whether the player will find a new club before the transfer deadline.

Turkish clubs have been interested in Lindelof for some time and could yet come in with an offer, though nothing is advanced at this stage.

Mason Mount hit by new injury blow

Meanwhile, £60m signing Mason Mount has picked up another injury, in a savage blow for both the star himself and Ten Hag.

Mount had a very underwhelming debut season at Man Utd as injuries – mainly a calf problem – limited him to 20 appearances.

The attacking midfielder recently returned to full fitness, and he has played in all three of Man Utd’s games so far this term, but he is now set for another spell on the sidelines.

As per various reports, Mount will be out for several weeks after injuring his hamstring.

Writing on social media, the England star confirmed the brutal news. He said: ‘During the last game I picked up a minor muscle issue. I’ve had it checked and it looks like I’ll be out for [a] few games.

‘Leading up to and during pre-season I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.

‘I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team.’

Mount’s exact return date has yet to emerge, though it is likely he will miss games against the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and Barnsley, and possibly Crystal Palace too.

