William Gallas believes that Cole Palmer will eventually leave Chelsea and join Manchester United and fulfil his dream to play for the Red Devils, with Wayne Bridge also giving his verdict.

Back on January 27, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd wanted to sign Palmer from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

Sources told us at the time that Palmer himself was ready to swap Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

We reported at the time that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, himself was keen on bringing Palmer to the Red Devils.

However, Chelsea do not want to sell Palmer and want at least £150million for the 24-year-old England international attacking midfielder.

Palmer, too, publicly played down suggestions that he would be willing to join Man Utd from Chelsea this summer.

The situation has gone a bit cold now, as it does not appear that Man Utd will make a bid for Palmer this summer.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa, respectively, so far in the summer transfer window.

While the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are looking to make a third midfield signing, they want a player with a profile who is different to Palmer.

However, former Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur central defender William Gallas believes that Palmer will eventually end up at Man Utd.

Metro quotes Gallas as saying about Chelsea, Palmer and Man Utd: “I don’t think Cole Palmer will go right now.

“I don’t think it’s time to go right now.

“He will definitely go to Manchester United in the future if he’s a big fan, if he’s got a dream to play for Man United, he will definitely go there, but right now I don’t think so.

“I think he needs to have one more big season as he did two years ago, before he got his injury problem, then he might move.”

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Cole Palmer warned against Man Utd move

Another former Chelsea defender, Wayne Bridge, has previously warned Palmer against swapping Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

Bridge said about Palmer, Chelsea and Man Utd in March 2026: “It probably makes sense for Cole Palmer because he’s a Man United fan.

“But personally, I don’t know him, so I wouldn’t know what he’s thinking.

“It might make sense for Manchester United – every club would love to take Cole Palmer – but it doesn’t make sense for Chelsea.

“As an ex-Chelsea player, I’d be gutted if he went there.

“I’d have a word with him and say, ‘Look, remember what happened to Mason Mount – come on now, don’t go anywhere.

“He’s the main man at Chelsea.

“Chelsea wants to build the team around Cole Palmer.”

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