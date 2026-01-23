Manchester United are being linked with a shock move for Cole Palmer

Manchester United are primed to launch a move for Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer as reports suggest he could submit a transfer request, while the Red Devils have the chance to sign a Premier League-proven midfielder this month, but club chiefs are divided over whether to move for him.

The new era under interim manager Michael Carrick got off to a flying start last weekend as United deservedly beat rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford.

Carrick has big ambitions for this season and believes he can lead his team to Champions League qualifications without making any major additions in this month’s transfer window.

That hasn’t stopped some eye-catching rumours from circulating, and Chelsea star Palmer, a boyhood United fan, has been heavily linked with a shock move to the Red Devils.

But midfield reinforcements this month have never been fully ruled out, and big updates on that front have emerged today.

Cole Palmer to Man Utd latest

According to a report from The Sun, Palmer is seeking a move back to the north-west of England and he is said to be ready to submit a transfer request to leave Stamford Bridge to try and push through a move.

United are keeping a very close eye on the situation and are reportedly ready to take advantage – poised to launch an offer should they feel he could be available.

Interestingly, the claims come amid speculation surrounding United captain Bruno Fernandes, who retains concrete interest from Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

Palmer, 23, would undoubtedly be a statement replacement for Fernandes. But while these rumours are not going away, Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has played down the links.

“I spoke with Cole and he seems and is very happy to be here”, Rosenior said in a press conference today. “For sure Palmer is a huge part of our plans in the long-term. He’s feeling in a good place and joined training today.”

Even if Palmer was to push for a Chelsea exit, United would likely need to cough up a huge amount of money to get him.

The England international’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs until 2033, which puts the Blues in a very strong position.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd offered golden chance to sign ex-Prem star

Meanwhile, a player United have the opportunity to sign this month is Besiktas star Wilfred Ndidi, formerly of Leicester City.

Reliable journalist, Alan Myers, has reported that the 29-year-old is ‘anxious’ to return to the Premier League and United have ‘held talks’ over a potential move.

Fabrizio Romano has also dropped an update on the Ndidi situation, confirming the centre-mid has been ‘offered’ to the Red Devils, though no final decision on his potential signing has been made yet.

“Manchester United are aware of this chance, but at the moment, they have not made any bid or any proposal,” Romano reported.

Now, a new report from Spain has claimed that INEOS are ‘divided’ over whether to sign Ndidi.

It’s claimed that some at United see Ndidi ‘as an immediate solution to bolster the defensive balance’, but ‘others believe the club should opt for a younger player’.

With Kobbie Mainoo back in contention to start under Carrick, United have no reason to panic over a midfield signing now.

Our sources have suggested that they will wait until the summer to focus on their main targets, who remain Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

‘Final decision’ on Man Utd exit imminent

In other news, Joshua Zirkzee is still waiting to find out what the future holds for him this month, as journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Roma remain keen to sign him.

Roma, along with other sides, are said to have made ‘concrete enquiries’ for Zirkzee recently.

“A final decision is expected soon, as Zirkzee is also keen to gain clarity. He has recently had minor knocks, but should be fully fit again by next week at the latest,” Plettenberg posted on X.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported how Juventus are also interested in Zirkzee, viewing him as a backup option if they miss out on Jean-Philippe Mateta.

David Ornstein on Michael Carrick future

Finally, David Ornstein has spoken exclusively to The Transfers Podcast about Carrick’s long-term future at United.

However, he could have a challenge on his hands in the transfer market, with Ornstein adding that United “are not the attraction they once were” for elite players.

You can watch the full interview with on The Transfer Podcast’s YouTube channel by clicking HERE.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.