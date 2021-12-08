A Man Utd deal that came within a whisker of completion over the summer is back on despite a replacement star from Arsenal already being signed, per a report.

Manchester United youngster, Amad Diallo, was dealt a cruel blow at the most inopportune time in August. The 19-year-old forward appeared destined to join Dutch side Feyenoord on loan. However, Diallo sustained a thigh injury in his final training session that laid waste to his chances of impressing in the Netherlands.

Feyenoord wasted little time in lining up an alternative. A season-long loan deal for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson was quickly drafted. However, it’s fair to say his impact in the Eredivisie thus far has been minimal.

Indeed, Nelson is yet to start a single league match. He has appeared in each of their last eight matches, though all have come in the form of late cameos from the bench.

Now, Sport Witness (citing journalist Sinclair Bishop), has revealed plans to bring Diallo to Feyenoord have been reignited.

A loan deal in January is on the agenda, though it is acknowledged the final decision will rest with Ralf Rangnick. Whether he will greenlight the move – as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did in August – remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Bishop told ESPN’s Voetbalpraat that Feyenoord have sustained their interest in Diallo.

“Very possible” Diallo joins Feyenoord

“That’s certainly what Feyenoord wants [signing Diallo], but they don’t know yet what corona will do with the budget available in the winter,” said Bishop.

“Especially the left-back position is thinly filled, there they only have Malacia.

Manchester United, Liverpool chasing 18-year-old USA forward Ricardo Pepi Liverpool and Manchester United are two of a number of clubs said to be chasing American centre forward Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas.

“It’s very possible that the striker from Manchester United, Diallo, will still come.”

Adding further fuel to the fire is Sport Witness’ claim Feyenoord is Diallo’s ‘preferred destination’ if he leaves on loan.

“So be it” – Van der Sar on Ten Hag to Man Utd

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been given encouragement that Erik Ten Hag is willing to become their permanent manager at the end of the season – by Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar.

Multiple reports suggest Mauricio Pochettino remains the strong favourite to succeed Ralf Rangnick. Gary Neville has long backed the qualities of the Argentinian – even naming two players he would likely target if he takes charge.

However, there is a school of thought that claims United could also look to Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the game’s elite coaches at Ajax. Now Van Der Sar, who spent six years as United goalkeeper between 2005 and 2011, is not exactly dissuading an approach.

“This means that we are doing something well,” Van der Sar told RTL 7 in reference to Ten Hag’s Old Trafford links. “It’s the same with the players. When we perform well, the interest comes.

“If there is interest in our players or coach… we’ve all been blown away in the past. So be it, we have to make sure we’re ready by then, that the lists are filled in.”

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Deep cut for Rangnick as No 1 target snubs Man Utd offer for rivals