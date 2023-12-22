Colossal Man Utd mistake saw Ten Hag overpay by £60m for man Solskjaer swerved

Manchester United reportedly valued Antony at £25million when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge, before Erik ten Hag ended up shelling £86million on him.

Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford so far has been mixed. Things appeared to be moving in the right direction when he won the League Cup last season – the first trophy available to him – and led United to a third-placed Premier League finish.

Things have not gone so well this term. The Red Devils were knocked out in the fourth round of the League Cup when Newcastle exacted their revenge after being beaten in last season’s final.

United also got dumped out of Europe when they came bottom in their Champions League group, and currently find themselves seventh in the league.

Some transfers Ten Hag has sanctioned have also raised eyebrows. Mason Mount has had very little impact so far, Andre Onana looks a downgrade on David de Gea, and Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score in the league.

The trio cost around £160million altogether.

However, it’s one of the transfer decisions Ten Hag made in his first transfer window that’s resurfaced now, and for the wrong reasons.

Ten Hag overpaid by £60m for Antony

Indeed, The Athletic have been delving into the behind-the-scenes operations of late, and uncovered information regarding the move for Antony which will leave Ten Hag red-faced.

The Dutch manager signed his former star for £86million not long after he took his place as United boss, making the Brazilian the second-most expensive signing in United’s history.

He’s not exactly been the best value for money, and it seems Ten Hag has proven former United boss Solskjaer right.

Indeed, The Athletic state the manager looked at Antony during his time at the club a couple of years prior to Ten Hag, and he was valued at £25million. Solskjaer didn’t end up signing him, as ‘significant development’ was needed for the Brazilian to become a top-level winger.

But when Ten Hag then took charge, it was reportedly privately communicated that £60million was as high as United would go for Antony.

So while the boss might have overpaid by £35million, he ended up paying £60million more than Antony’s initial worth to United.

Antony struggling at United

Given the winger has struggled so far this season, the decision to sign him after a previous manager decided he wasn’t the best fit does not look a great decision.

Indeed, in 18 appearances in all competitions so far this term, Antony is yet to score or assist.

He’s essentially burning an £86million hole at the moment, and doing nothing to ease the pressure.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer recently admitted it would “do my nut” to play with Antony, as defenders know he’ll cut in on his left almost all of the time.

United are already readying his replacement – Takefusa Kubo – not 18 months after he was signed, and have reportedly drawn up a contract offer for the Real Sociedad star, who’s been directly involved in 10 more goals than Antony this season.

