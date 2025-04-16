Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move after seeing his asking price cut

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been advised to ditch Old Trafford for the good of his career with one pundit claiming a ‘negative vibe’ will force him and a teammate out, while another in Rio Ferdinand has also strongly urged the Argentina star should be advised by his agent ‘to leave’.

The 20-year-old winger is Manchester United‘s second-highest scorer this season with 10 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions – a tally bettered only by Bruno Fernandes (16 goals in 48 games) so far. However, having thrived under the management of Erik ten Hag, the 3-4-2-1 formation favoured by his successor, Ruben Amorim, has not worked out in Garnacho’s favour, with the player having struggled to find his best position under the Portuguese.

Having been deployed as both a No.10 and a wing-back – neither role in which he is suited – speculation has suggested Garnacho could be allowed to leave this summer and amid claims a high-profile move to Serie A could be resurrected.

That talk has elevated off the back of claims that United are now willing to consider a 33% reduction on their January asking price for the 10-cap Argentine.

Now talk of his exit has been ramped up by pundit Gabby Agbonlahor, who claims it is common knowledge that both Garnacho and fellow winger Jadon Sancho – the latter who is on loan at Chelsea – are desperate to seal moves away.

“Well, it’s common knowledge, isn’t it? If you want a top career, you leave Manchester United,” Agbonlahor told the Daily Mirror. “That’s what it’s come to now. It used to be the opposite. You want a top career, you go to Manchester United. Now, if you leave, your career will blossom.

“Look at [Anthony] Elanga. Look at Marcus Rashford at Aston Villa. Then you look at the players at Manchester United. Is it too much pressure? Is it a big club and they can’t handle the pressure there? Or is it the negative vibe from top to bottom?

“If I’m Sancho and I get sent back to Manchester United, I’m desperate to leave again because there’ll be other players in that squad feeling the same. I bet Garnacho, if you asked him, would love to leave Manchester United, it’s a negative football club who are currently in a bad, bad way.”

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ The £82.1m-a-year on wages Man Utd and Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

Rio Ferdinand also advises Garnacho to quit Man Utd

As for Sancho, currently on loan at Chelsea, the Blues are currently weighing up whether to go back on their £25m option to make his signing permanent this summer, though any decision to send him back to Old Trafford will come with a £5m fixed penalty notice.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a timeline as per when Chelsea will make a decision on the 25-year-old winger.

As far as Garnacho is concerned, Rio Ferdinand claims that, if he were the player’s agent, he’d advise him to leave Old Trafford this summer to get his career back on track.

He told his Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel: “If I were Garnacho’s advisors, I’d be off. I’d advise him to go. They are not going to play him in the position where he’s best, they are not going to get the best out of him.

“And it will work for the club in terms of PSR.”

Ferdinand is adamant that Garnacho can still become an elite-level star, but fears that must now happen outside the constraints of Manchester United.

“I think there’s something there with this kid in the right environment and the right people around him.

“I’m still seeing enough from this kid in a below-average team,” he concluded.

Garnacho, meanwhile, has issued a rallying call to supporters off the back of Sunday’s disappointing 4-1 loss at Newcastle – calling for a much-improved display in the vital Europa League second-leg clash against Lyon on Thursday.

He wrote on Instagram: “It’s not enough. We know you all expect better from us, we’ll learn.

“We need you all at Old Trafford on Thursday. It’s a big day for all of us.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Leverkusen striker eyed; Romano on Onana exit

Meanwhile, United are understood to be considering a surprise move for a Bayer Leverkusen striker after a trusted German journalist revealed the Red Devils are seriously considering the 29-year-old as an unexpected transfer option this summer.

Elsewhere on the incoming front, David Ornstein has revealed Amorim is personally driving the potential signing of an elite Bournemouth winger who he is ‘very fond of’ and is seen as perfect for his 3-4-2-1 formation.

As for departures, United have strong hopes they could seriously enhance the spending power by offloading several unwanted stars – and now reports in France claim Mason Greenwood is set to secure them an unexpected windfall by sealing another bumper transfer later this year.

And finally, the Red Devils will have no shortage of takers for Andre Onana this summer, despite some recent high-profile clangers, with Fabrizio Romano dropping a major update on Amorim’s quest to both offload the keeper and sign a replacement – and with a divisive former Arsenal star having now been linked.

How many of these can you answer on Alejandro Garnacho? 🤔