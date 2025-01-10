Italian outfit Como are reportedly aiming to sign Tyrell Malacia after it emerged that they will not be capturing his team-mate Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Como are managed by former Arsenal, Chelsea and Spain star Cesc Fabregas. They are back in Serie A and even managed to sign Raphael Varane on a free transfer after his exit from Man Utd, only for the defender to be forced into early retirement due to injury.

Varane has not deserted Como though as he is now both an ambassador for the club and a board member.

Fabregas’ side were recently linked with a blockbuster move for Rashford, who wants out at United.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Rashford’s camp are playing down such links as the forward is more likely to join a European titan such as AC Milan or Barcelona.

But Como could still do business with United this month. Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla states that Malacia has emerged as a new left-back target for the club.

There are other suitors for the Dutchman, but Como have been ‘unleashed’ in the winter market and are trying to land him first.

Como had been hoping to sign Italian full-back Fabiano Parisi from Fiorentina but have not been able to complete that deal, which has seen them switch attention to Malacia.

Malacia given Man Utd exit opportunities

It emerged in December that Borussia Dortmund and Lyon are keen on Malacia, who is now back to full fitness after a long-term absence through injury.

Juventus have also been linked with a double swoop for the 25-year-old and his United team-mate Joshua Zirkzee.

Ruben Amorim is weighing up whether to keep Malacia in his squad or sanction a sale.

It is unclear whether Malacia will prove to be a reliable player for Amorim as he has only featured five times this season since returning to the fold.

The former Feyenoord star missed the entirety of last season as he underwent surgery on a knee issue and then had a series of setbacks.

United spent £14.7million to sign Malacia in July 2022. The Red Devils are expected to bring in a new left wing-back in the near future, with Luke Shaw also prone to injuries.

Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth) and Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) are two of Amorim’s main targets for the position.

Man Utd transfers: Garnacho trade; Rashford latest

Meanwhile, The Independent claim United have entered talks with PSG for Mendes, with Alejandro Garnacho being mentioned.

Garnacho could be sent to the French giants to help faciliate United’s move for Mendes.

The report adds that United value the winger at less than the £100m price tag they have given Kobbie Mainoo.

The rumours about Rashford continue to swirl, with the Spanish press now providing their information.

Barcelona are supposedly ready to ‘go all out’ to beat Milan to the England forward’s capture.

Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati would need to be offloaded to help Barca afford the move.

