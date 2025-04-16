Manchester United are reportedly plotting a sensational double raid on Championship side Sunderland this summer, but face serious competition for the two targets.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen in multiple areas as Ruben Amorim looks to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of the Premier League.

Things won’t be straightforward for Man Utd, however, as they are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position, meaning they may need to sell players before making any major signings.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Red Devils are interested in Sunderland duo Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham. He claims Amorim’s side ‘will try and sign’ them both.

“Ineos would consider signing both, the interest in Rigg is staggering, as so many clubs want him; more than half the Premier League to abroad,” Bailey told United in Focus.

“United have made a compelling case to him, but I am told that Rigg is not yet willing to make his decision. Borussia Dortmund are really hopeful. Their link is strong, as Daniel Dodds, their chief scout, is close to him after being made aware of him some years ago by his brother Mike Dodds, now Wycombe boss, who worked with him at Sunderland.

“Likewise, Dortmund are fully aware of [Jobe] Bellingham. Within football, there is an acceptance that Bellingham has taken a huge step forward this season, and his stats via analytics are described as ‘off the charts’, and part of United’s new footballing department is a strong use of analytics.

READ MORE: Man Utd can sign ‘elite’ star for HALF PRICE after huge boost

“We understand that Bellingham is now firmly in United’s sights, as well as analytics the one thing scouts like about him is his athleticism – they think he could be a very good fit as one of the attacking midfielders in Ruben Amorim’s system.

“United failed to land [his brother] Jude in 2020, but they could now get a deal over the line with Jobe. The cost of Bellingham, which would be less than £30 million, would also tie in with United’s finances for this summer.”

Premier League suitors queuing up for Sunderland duo – sources

TEAMtalk reported in March that Man Utd are one of several clubs interested in signing 17-year-old Sunderland star Rigg, but they are not alone.

We understand that Everton boss David Moyes is a big admirer of Rigg and would like to bring him to Merseyside, but now Liverpool have joined their two rivals and other suitors in the race for the teenager.

Man Utd will therefore have to battle to sign Rigg this summer. From the player’s point of view, he is fully focused on having a strong end to the season and helping Sunderland achieve promotion.

Rigg is contracted until 2027 and Sunderland want to keep him, which is unsurprising given his potential and his positive contributions this season.

However, the feeling among sources is that if Sunderland fail to secure a top flight return, they will find it difficult to keep hold of Rigg as interest mounts up.

Bellingham, meanwhile, is in a similar situation in that he won’t agitate for a move now and he wants to finish the Championship campaign strongly.

However, there is no doubt that several Premier League clubs are keen on the 19-year-old. TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has confirmed Man Utd’s interest, but again, other clubs are in the race.

We understand that Nottingham Forest are pushing hard to sign Bellingham this summer and have ‘made moves’ for him in the past week.

Along with Man Utd and Forest, Brighton and Brentford are all watching Bellingham with interest. The Premier League quartet would be keen to have a discussion about a transfer should Sunderland fail to achieve promotion.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

Latest Man Utd news: Serie A stopper linked, Big Romano update

🔴 Man Utd join race to sign Onana replacement in bargain deal

🔴 Fabrizio Romano brands rumoured Man Utd transfer ‘unrealistic’

🔴 New £70m striker on Chelsea wish list as Man Utd edge closer to top Blues target

🔴 Emery speaks on signing Rashford outright, with Aston Villa decision reached on Man Utd loanee