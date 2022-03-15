The finer details of a Man Utd move for Brighton midfielder Toby Collyer have come to light after a trusted source confirmed the contracts have been signed.

Widespread reports last week revealed the Red Devils had agreed terms to sign the 18-year-old England youth international. The Sun and Manchester Evening News were just a handful of outlets that had the story, with the MEN claiming United’s interest was piqued after Collyer impressed while on trial with United in February.

Collyer is one of the hottest prospects in Brighton’s system, as evidenced by his international exploits.

The central midfielder had captained England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.

However, failure to agree fresh terms with the Seagulls put Collyer in the shop window.

Man Utd were quick to act, agreeing personal terms that would see him slot into the club’s youth ranks. Now, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported the ink has dried on Collyer’s move to Old Trafford.

Official Toby Collyer confirmation coming soon

Romano tweeted the contracts to take Collyer from Brighton to United ‘have been signed today’ (Tuesday). The youngster will join United’s youth ranks, though at which age category is unclear.

Collyer split time between the Under-18s and Under-23s at Brighton last year. As such, it’s possible he could be fast-tracked straight into the Under-23s with United.

Juan Mata set for coaching role at Manchester United next season? Juan Mata continues to be on the fringes at Manchester United and his contract runs out this summer. However, he could yet stay at Old Trafford in a coaching role.

Romano concluded Collyer will sign a three-and-a-half year deal running until 2025.

Collyer operates primarily as a holding midfielder, though is also adept as assuming a more attacking role.

Cavani future confirmation coming soon

Meanwhile, Romano has confirmed the desire of Edinson Cavani to leave Manchester United this summer, with the transfer guru also revealing his most likely next destination.

He claims Cavani’s plan to leave Manchester will soon be confirmed by the star himself and the club. The 35-year-old will be available on a free transfer as his contract expires on June 30.

Cavani wants a ‘new experience’ and he is pushing to play in La Liga for the first time. Spain is his ‘priority’, meaning he could sign for Barcelona or Atletico later this year.

Teams from South America have also made approaches to Cavani and his entourage. However, his most likely next destination is La Liga, given his transfer preference.

Romano goes on to claim Argentine giants River Plate have no chance of capturing Cavani.

READ MORE: Man Utd go above and beyond with huge offer tabled for Dortmund star