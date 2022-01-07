Man Utd labelled ‘complete shambles’ with Rangnick sack, Ronaldo unrest both hinted

A pundit has insisted sacking Ralf Rangnick might be “best for everyone” at Manchester United amid reports the German is fighting a losing battle at Old Trafford.

Wednesday’s Paper Talk shed light on the turmoil engulfing interim Manchester United boss Rangnick. The Mirror stated no fewer than 11 players are plotting their way out of Old Trafford with the club’s fortunes showing no signs of improving.

Even more damaging for Rangnick was the paper’s claim sections of the squad harboured doubts over Rangnick’s tactics and training methods. What’s more, cliques are forming in the dressing room as the squad reportedly begins to fracture.

United have lost just once since Rangnick took charge in an interim capacity. However, doubts have been raised as to the viability of his 4-2-2-2 formation for the players United currently have at their disposal.

That has led to a series of underwhelming displays even when emerging victorious against the likes of Burnley and Norwich.

Now, speaking to Football Insider, pundit Frank McAvennie has savaged the situation at Old Trafford.

The former West Ham striker suggested Harry Maguire is not leadership material despite wearing the captain’s armband, and insisted Cristiano Ronaldo must be regretting re-joining the Red Devils.

Furthermore, he insisted severing ties with Rangnick – who is expected to take up a two-year consultancy role when the season concludes – might be a mercy.

Rangnick unable to right Man Utd ship – McAvennie

“Oh my God, that dressing room must be horrible,” said McAvennie.

“I see no leaders in there, Maguire may be the captain but he’s no leader. You have Ronaldo, who must be regretting that move so much at this point, doing nothing.

“The club is a complete shambles but I have no idea how to fix that dressing room.

“There needs to be a wholesale change to get a squad that is united and ready to give it all on the pitch. That’s not there. Is Rangnick the man to achieve that? I don’t think so.

“It would be mad if they got rid of him but what else can they do at this point when players want to leave. It might be the best thing for everyone.”

