Completed Man Utd deal scuppers another, as target abandons ‘dream’ to go elsewhere

Manchester United failed with an offer to Zion Suzuki this summer because they already signed Andre Onana to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Suzuki has confirmed Man Utd wanted him in the most recent transfer window and even put an offer on the table, but the 21-year-old did not deem it the best move for his development due to the amount of money the Red Devils were also investing in Onana to be their new no.1.

“My dream is to play in the English Premier League,” Suzuki told Soccer Digest Web. “It’s true that I received an offer from Manchester United, but United have acquired Onana this season, so I want to play at a level where I can play.

“When I thought about it, I decided that it would be quite difficult. Even if I can’t go there now, I definitely want to go there in a few years. In order to steadily advance, I have decided to transfer to Belgium this time.”

As he alluded to, Suzuki signed for Sint-Truiden in the Belgian Pro League from Urawa Reds in his native Japan after deciding against the Man Utd route. He has played four times for his new club so far, keeping one clean sheet.

Onana, meanwhile, has kept three clean sheets within his eight appearances since joining Man Utd from Inter. He was one of two senior goalkeepers Man Utd bought in the summer, along with his deputy, Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

Bayindir is yet to make his debut for Man Utd despite arriving as someone who had been a regular starter for Fenerbahce. Although his time at the club is still at an early stage, it perhaps proves Suzuki’s point that opportunities may have been limited at Old Trafford.

Suzuki, who was born in Arkansas, is only on loan at Sint-Truiden, but the move can become permanent if they wish. Exactly how high he can aim later in his career will be determined by his form and progress over the coming years.

