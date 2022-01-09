Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at the club.

Mendes has jetted into the UK to address Ronaldo’s fears that his dream return to Old Trafford is rapidly turning into a potential nightmare, that is despite the Portugal forward scoring 14 goals in 29 games so far this season.

According to a report in The Sun, Ronaldo is frustrated by how Ralf Rangnick’s men are performing.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star is also disillusioned with Rangnick’s tactics and style of football.

A source close to Ronaldo revealed: “Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United.

“The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders.

“There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation.

“He desperately wants his United move to be a success. But he is starting to recognise that winning trophies with the current set up could be a real struggle.

Paul Ince warns Bruno Fernandes might have to leave United Bruno Fernandes is one player who may have to leave United in the summer as Manchester United need overhaul says Paul Ince

“Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions may be.

“Nothing has been ruled out.”

‘Turkey’s Simon Cowell’ poised to take over Hull – see how he compares to these egomaniac club owners

Rangnick details Pogba delay

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick does not expect Paul Pogba to return to Manchester United training for up to a month after a longer than expected recovery from a thigh injury.

The 28-year-old played in a 2-2 Champions League draw at Atalanta in early November before pulling up during training on France international duty. Former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped Pogba would be back “just after Christmas” and successor Rangnick said on December 10 that he was four weeks away from a return to action.

But the interim manager is now expecting a longer lay-off for Pogba, who is out of contract in the summer.

“Well, a week ago I was told that it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said of Pogba.

“I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently I don’t know how long it will take.

“He’s not training with the team as yet. As far as I know from the medical department, it will last another three weeks, four weeks. And once he is then fit for training that does not necessarily mean he is also match fit.

“It will probably take a couple of weeks until he is really able to compete for the first team.”

READ MORE: Rangnick feels two key problems are preventing him turning things around at Man Utd