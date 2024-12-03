Manchester United are reportedly pushing to secure the signing of RB Leipzig defender David Raum in 2025, with the player’s stance on a move and the two Red Devils stars Ruben Amorim is willing to sacrifice to fund his arrival also coming to light.

The Portuguese coach has made a bright start to life at Old Trafford with two wins and a draw from his three matches in charge so far, though the progress Manchester United have made under him will be tested thoroughly on Wednesday night when they travel to face Arsenal in a tasty-looking Premier League encounter.

Amorim will go into the game with his now trademark 3-4-2-1 formation that has served him so well and with Diogo Dalot likely to be utilised once again in the slightly unfamiliar left wing-back role. Facing Bukayo Saka, the Portuguese will face fewer harder assignments in the Premier League all season.

The left-sided defensive role, though, has been a constant thorn in United’s side for the best part of two seasons, and while both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are nearing full fitness, Amorim is understood to have made no secret of his wishes to sign a new regular left wing-back option.

As a result, United have been in the mix to sign Alphonso Davies on a pre-contract agreement from Bayern Munich. But with the Canadian now reportedly set to perform a U-turn and sign a new deal to stay at the Allianz Arena, United have been forced to look at alternatives.

Now according to Sky Germany, United held ‘concrete discussions’ with Raum – who has a colossal 111 goals and assists to his name from 322 career appearances to his name – over the summer window and the 26-year-old Germany left-back continues to be a player of firm interest to the club.

They state that Amorim – who sees a new left-back as a transfer priority at Old Trafford – feels Raum would be a ‘very good fit’ for his system and the boss would willingly green-light his signing if the Red Devils can settle on a fee.

DON’T MISS ▶️ Real Madrid ready concrete Dalot offer as Man Utd sale stance emerges and Liverpool gain major boost

Raum opens up on future as Amorim prepares to sacrifice two Man Utd stars

As far as that fee is concerned, RB Leipzig would not be willing to let the 26-times capped Germany star leave on the cheap.

The Bundesliga side signed him in a €30m (£25m, $31.7m) deal from Hoffenheim in July 2022 and will still have two years left on his current arrangement come the summer window.

However, a failure to sign an extension will leave Leipzig vulnerable to his sale and the player himself has refused to offer any clues over where his future may lie, though did reveal his temptation at a possible move to England.

When asked about his future last month Raum told the German media: “If I were to be honest, I would say I have no idea what will happen after this season but I have a contract here in Leipzig and everything is great.”

Questioned if RB Leipzig had received an offer to sell him, Raum added “No, not at all. There’s no discussion, nothing.

“I can honestly say that and that is why it’s not a topic for me at all. But we all know how things are in football. I feel extremely comfortable here and see my future in Leipzig.

“But I have also said, for example, that the Premier League might be a dream and a big goal at some point.”

Man Utd ready to sacrifice two stars to fund Raum deal

Amorim knows he may need to sell before he can buy at Old Trafford, especially as far as the January window is concerned. And reports on Tuesday have revealed that Diogo Dalot could be sacrificed by United amid claims they have named their price for his sale and with Real Madrid preparing to launch a firm January bid for the Portuguese star.

He might not be the only player United could show the door to, either, amid claims that Malacia is also being targeted by two European heavyweights and with Amorim facing a tricky decision over what to do with the Dutch defender.

The 25-year-old recently made his long-awaited return to the first team, playing 45 minutes of the Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford, having missed 18 months of action owing to complications following knee surgery.

However, with his dubious injury record clear for all to see, and with Amorim wanting a more reliable option, it’s reported the £14.7m signing from Feyenoord could be allowed to depart if the price is right.

Elsewhere on the incomings front, United are also reported to have opened talks over a deal for Viktor Gyokeres, while Plettenberg claims they are also tracking an eight-goal Juventus star seen as an ideal fit for Amorim’s system.

IN-PROFILE: Who is David Raum?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Nuremberg in April 1998, Raum joined his local club Tuspo Nurnberg at the age of four and then moved to Greuther Furth a year later.

He initially played as a forward and registered 16 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances for their Under-19s before moving to the left-back position.

“I played as a centre-forward or on the right wing until I was 19,” he said. “Then they put me in the left-back position because I was the only one with a good left foot.

“No striker wants to play in defence. But after my anger, I began to see how good it was and that I had the qualities to play there.”

Raum made his senior debut for Greuther Furth in Germany’s second division in January 2017 and went on to register 15 league assists in 2020/21 to help his side gain promotion as runners-up.

He was a key part of the Germany side that won the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and also played every minute of Germany’s campaign at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The left-back joined Hoffenheim on a free transfer ahead of the 2021/22 season and made his senior debut for Germany in a 6-0 win over Armenia in September 2021.

After registering three goals and 13 assists in his debut year at Hoffenheim, Raum was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season and joined RB Leipzig for a fee of around €30million.

“David has developed brilliantly in the past two years and established himself as a regular for club and country during his first season in the Bundesliga,” Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell said after signing Raum for RB Leipzig in 2022.

“He’s quick, dynamic, can strike the ball and is extremely dangerous from set pieces and crosses.”

Raum has now made 89 appearances for RB Leipzig and has registered three goals and 16 assists in all competitions while playing as a left-back and a left-wing-back.

The 26-year-old also has 26 caps for Germany and played at both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024, registering two assists at the former and one at the latter.