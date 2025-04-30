Manchester United have held firm discussions for Viktor Gyokeres as they look to beat Arsenal and a host of other top clubs to the striker’s signing – with Ruben Amorim seemingly keeping his options open amid strong interest in Liam Delap.

Man Utd were tipped to swoop for Gyokeres in January after Amorim had left Sporting CP to take charge at Old Trafford. However, Amorim quickly ruled out such a move as he did not want to immediately rip up his old side.

Amorim and United have continued to keep tabs on Gyokeres though, especially with current centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund struggling for goals.

Amorim wants the Red Devils to finally land an experienced No 9 this summer, and this could see him reunite with Gyokeres in the Premier League.

It was recently claimed that Gyokeres to United is a ‘done deal’.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update on the situation. He states that the Sweden ace ‘has not given United the green light yet’.

While ‘there is still no agreement between United and Gyokeres’, Amorim ‘is very keen on him’ and United have held ‘concrete talks’ over what would be a blockbuster deal.

‘Many other top clubs remain in the race’, and the pursuit for Gyokeres ‘continues’, Plettenberg ends his update by writing.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Real Madrid are just some of the other clubs keen on Gyokeres amid his sensational scoring feats in Portugal.

But United may feel they have the upper hand as Amorim has a great relationship with the 26-year-old and already knows how to get the best out of him.

Man Utd, Arsenal battling for Viktor Gyokeres

It was claimed on Tuesday that Arsenal are drawing up a tempting package as they try to sign Gyokeres – who has been described as ‘world-class’ by Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson – before United.

United chiefs are thought to have made Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap their No 1 striker target as he will be cheaper than Gyokeres.

Delap’s release clause stands at £30million (€35m / $40m), while Gyokeres has a gentleman’s agreement with Sporting which means he can leave for around €70m (£60m / $80m).

However, Amorim’s preference would likely be Gyokeres given the fact he has already proven his ability in the Champions League.

Gyokeres has bagged a remarkable 52 goals in 48 appearances this term, which includes six strikes in eight Champions League games.

Delap is still young and improving, but his 12 goals in 33 league matches is some way off Gyokeres’ achievements.

Like Amorim, United fans would probably want INEOS to delve deeper into their pockets and splash out on Gyokeres.

They have become frustrated by Hojlund’s struggles and may not want the club to invest in another young striker such as Delap.

