Manchester United are showing strong interest in Nottingham Forest’s creative midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, as the Red Devils eye potential reinforcements for their midfield ahead of the summer transfer window – and sources have confirmed exactly why the Red Devils see the six-times capped England star as an ideal addition to their side.

Sources indicate that United are closely monitoring the 26-year-old England international’s situation at the City Ground ahead of a potential summer move. Gibbs-White has impressed consistently since joining Nottingham Forest, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking midfielders with his vision, dribbling ability, and goal contributions.

With 26 goals and 33 assists in his 155 games for the Tricky Trees, it’s easy to see why the 26-year-old has established himself as the club’s leading light.

However, Forest now face a serious fight to retain Gibbs-White’s services beyond the summer and a number of clubs are starting to queue up for his services.

And after reports overnight linked Gibbs-White with a surprise summer move to Old Trafford, sources can now confirm the interest from Manchester United is genuine – and with good reason.

The attraction for United is heightened by suggestions that Gibbs-White’s contract contains a release clause allowing him to move to a Champions League qualifying club for a fee in the region of £80million.

And while sources are unable at this stage to verify if that clause is genuine – Forest’s stance is that they do not want to lose their star man and will fight to keep him – but with United pushing for a top-four finish this season and the prospect of European football next term, this could make a switch to Old Trafford particularly appealing.

Sources, though, have confirmed the player himself would be keen on the opportunity to join a club of United’s stature.

Competition tough for Morgan Gibbs-White

However, competition is fierce. Manchester City are also understood to be in the mix for Forest talent, with sources claiming they are leading the race for Gibbs-White’s teammate, Elliot Anderson. City have been linked with a move for the former Newcastle midfielder, potentially complicating matters for United as both clubs scout the same pair of players.

However, if Forest go down, then both would 100% leave the club.

Gibbs-White’s versatility, he can operate as a No.10 or on the flanks, makes him an ideal candidate to add flair and creativity to United’s engine room. His form has drawn praise from across the league, and a move could represent a statement signing for the Red Devils as they look to rebuild under their current regime.

Forest, meanwhile, will be determined to retain their key assets, especially if they secure their Premier League status. Any departure would likely command a significant fee, reflecting Gibbs-White’s importance and market value.

As the season enters its final stages, the battle for top-four spots could directly influence these transfers, with Champions League qualification potentially proving decisive in luring talents like Gibbs-White to Manchester.

