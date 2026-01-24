Manchester United have been warned they are in danger of missing out on Barcelona star Marc Casado amid claims he has been given the green light to leave this month, while the Red Devils can also confirm a deal has been completed for a teenage left-back.

The Red Devils confirmed this week that Casemiro will be departing Old Trafford at the end of the season, bringing to a close his eventful four-year stay with the club. Often adored, but sometimes maligned, the experienced Brazilian star will need replacing in the Manchester United engine room this summer.

Truth be told, United have long since been preparing for a major midfield overhaul this year, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealing in November the club’s plans to make up to three new signings there as part of a huge £250m raid and with Bruno Fernandes’ future at the club far from certain.

We also understand that INEOS focus will be on signing young, Premier League-proven talents, ensuring they can quickly hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

To that end, United have been strongly linked with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson, and with the latter already confirmed by our sources as their top target this year.

However, they are also keeping an eye open to any opportunities abroad, and one name that has been touted as an option in recent months is Barcelona star Casado.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has appeared 17 times for the Blaugrana this season, though eight of those have been starts; indicative of the tough battle he faces for regular game-time in Hansi Flick’s side.

But amid claims Barca are open to his exit this month, the Red Devils have now been warned they are in danger of missing on his signature.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “We know that Manchester United have made midfield reinforcements a top priority for this year, whether that be in this window, which is unlikely, or the summer window when they could look to bring in reinforcements.

“Casado is a good player, he’s been linked with Premier League clubs in the past. The big thing for him will be what happens with him at Barcelona, and if he’s going to be playing regularly.

“He’s not been a regular this season, I think he has made 10 starts out of the 19 games he has played.

“It is obviously very hard to break into that star-studded Barcelona midfield. He’s still only 22, as well, so has a lot of time to improve.

“I think it would be hard for him to leave his boyhood club, but if he is to leave, I’m sure Manchester United is probably one of those clubs that make Casado think of leaving, in that respect.”

However, in a warning to the Red Devils, O’Rourke feels that Tottenham’s recent signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid opens the door for Diego Simeone’s side to pounce.

“There’s also interest from Atletico Madrid. They’re interested in Casado to replace Conor Gallagher and to help fill the void in their midfield,” he added.

Man Utd confirm left-back departure

Meanwhile, United have confirmed that teenage Harry Amass has completed a loan move to Championship side Norwich City for the remainder of the season.

The 18-year-old has progressed well this season, shining while on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, though the move to Carrow Road is now expected to see his development enhanced further.

Amass, a 2023 signing from Watford’s academy, has made seven senior appearances for the Red Devils so far, though he won’t get the chance to add to that tally until next season at the earliest.

After confirmation that he will wear the Norwich No.2 shirt for the remainder of the season, Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper said in a statement on the club’s official site: “We’re delighted to welcome Harry to the football club.

“Whilst still in the very early stages of his journey in the professional game, his talent was evident for all to see during the first half of the season, throughout an impressive loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He has shown he is clearly ready to compete, and excel, at this level, and he’ll add quality and strengthen the left-back position for us. He’s fit and ready to go, and we’re looking forward to him helping the group and contributing to moving the club up the table for the remainder of the season.”

Amass himself added: “I’ve spoken with Ben and the gaffer. They’ve both told me that they’ve been watching me since Sheffield Wednesday and a bit before that, and they’ve liked what they’ve seen.

“They like the way that I carry the ball, the way that I am on the ball, the hard work that I show.”

“They spoke to me and said they see that I can do good things here, they believe that it’ll be a benefit for the club and for me, so it should be good both ways.”

