Man Utd confirmed as wanting world’s most explosive winger, with 2024 Premier League move beckoning

Manchester United are interested in a blockbuster move for Napoli and Georgia attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, one journalist has incredibly revealed.

There is growing talk that Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag may look to sign a winger next year amid his current problems in the position. The Dutchman has had a public falling out with Jadon Sancho over the quality of his training, while Antony has agreed a ‘period of absence’ away from the squad while he addresses allegations of assault from his former girlfriend.

On Tuesday morning, it surprisingly emerged that the Red Devils might sign former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi as a stop-gap solution for Ten Hag. El Ghazi is a free agent after the mutual termination of his PSV contract recently.

But the reported move was then shut down by The Athletic’s Man Utd expert Laurie Whitwell, who explained how it was El Ghazi’s camp who contacted Man Utd and not the other way round.

The Spanish media have been reporting that Man Utd may rival Liverpool for Athletic Club star Nico Williams to solve their winger issues. But in a stunning twist, Kvaratskhelia has now emerged as an alternative target.

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail revealed the interest in a Q&A focused on the latest Premier League news. The reporter states that Man Utd are big admirers of Kvaratskhelia, though he has also caught the attention of several of their English rivals.

Keegan adds that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if the 22-year-old lands in the Prem next season. Napoli managed to keep hold of him in the summer, but they might struggle to match his trophy and wage demands going forward.

Given Kvaratskhelia’s amazing form last season – he established himself as one of the most deadly wingers in the world and managed 31 goal contributions in 43 matches – Napoli will require big money to part with him. A deal would definitely cost over £100million, and probably closer to the £150m mark.

Journalist expecting Man Utd target to move to England

As such, Keegan suggests that if Man Utd need a new winger to replace either Sancho or Antony in January, then they could launch a loan swoop to try and bring Kvaratskhelia to England. This would give them more time to try and drum up the funds for a permanent transfer.

Kvaratskhelia coming to the Prem would be a hugely exciting move. As previously mentioned, he was electric for Napoli last term and played a pivotal role in them ending their 33-year wait for a Serie A title.

For opposition defenders, seeing Marcus Rashford and Kvaratskhelia on either wing would be a very frightening prospect. Of course, Kvaratskhelia ideally likes to operate on the left, but he clearly has the talent to adapt to the other flank if Rashford is intent on playing in that position.

