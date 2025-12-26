Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much Manchester United have to pay for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the transfer guru also disclosing whether the Red Devils would be able to do a loan deal for the former Chelsea star.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign at least one top-quality midfielder in the January transfer window, as Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim aims to continue the rebuild of the team. Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson are three of the most prominent names on Man Utd’s wishlist.

Conor Gallagher is another midfielder that Man Utd admire, with the club’s co-owners, Ineos, headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, making an attempt to sign the former Chelsea ace from Atletico Madrid in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd are still keen on Gallagher and have held ‘talks’ with intermediaries over a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

We understand that a loan deal for the dynamic 25-year-old midfielder would appeal to Man Utd, who are aiming to finish in the Champions League places in the Premier League table this season.

Sources have intimated to us that Gallagher himself is ready for a loan exit from Atletico in order to play regularly in the second half of the season and be a part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, at the moment, Atletico are only open to a permanent exit for the midfielder and want €30million (£26.2m, $35.3m) in transfer fees.

It would be a bargain deal for a midfielder, who scored 10 goals and gave 10 assists in 95 appearances for Chelsea and is still only 25, but has managed just four starts in LaLiga for Atletico so far this season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Thursday (Christmas Day): “At the moment, the message I am getting on Gallagher from Atletico Madrid is that Atletico are only opening eventually the doors to a permanent transfer.

“Atletico Madrid, as of today, as of Christmas, insist on the priority to a permanent move for something around €30million (£26.2m, $35.3m).

“Atletico Madrid don’t want to give the player on loan.

“That was the position in the summer, in the final days of the summer transfer window, when Man Utd actually tried to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid when they were looking for a last-minute opportunity but was not possible.”

Atletico Madrid stance on Conor Gallagher could change

Romano, though, has added that Atletico’s stance on Gallagher could soften towards the end of the January transfer window.

There is still the possibility that the Spanish club could let the midfielder leave on a loan deal in the middle of the season.

Romano continued: “Man Utd have been linked again with Conor Gallagher, but Atletico insist on permanent transfer.

“Then, whether this is going to change, whether this is going to be a permanent transfer or maybe a loan later in the market, because, sometimes, guys, in the market, especially in the first window, like the one in January, maybe today is a permanent and at the end of the market could be a loan.

“But, as of today, Atletico Madrid insist permanent or nothing for Conor Gallagher.

“So, we will be following the situation for sure, but the name of Conor Gallagher could be an interesting one to follow in January.

“Man Utd tried in the summer, remain in contact with people close to the player, but at the moment, the message from Atletico is permanent or nothing.”

