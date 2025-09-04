Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is ‘furious’ that the Red Devils could not sign Conor Gallagher in the summer transfer window, with the Portuguese boss now having to work with Kobbie Mainoo, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Premier League club’s plan regarding the young midfielder.

Gallagher and Mainoo’s future was interlinked in the final days of the summer transfer window, as Man Utd looked to further strengthen their squad in order to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Mainoo told Man Utd that he wanted to leave on loan for this season to play regular first-team football and stand a chance of being in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Man Utd were on the hunt for a midfielder and identified Gallagher as a top target in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on the former Chelsea midfielder, who joined Atletico Madrid last summer and earns £200,000 per week at the Spanish club.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Man Utd held talks with Atletico for Gallagher in the final 48 hours of the window, but the Spanish club dismissed their enquiries.

Football Transfers has backed those claims, adding that Man Utd manager Amorim is ‘furious’ that club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group could not sign Gallagher.

Amorim is ‘frustrated’ that Man Utd did not grant Mainoo’s request for a loan move for the 2025/26 campaign.

The report has claimed that Amorim personally wanted to sign Gallagher, with Man Utd having tried to get him in the January transfer window as well.

Amorim is ‘displeased’ that he is left with Mainoo, who did not want to stay, with that also affecting the Red Devils’ plan to sign Gallagher.

Man Utd plans regarding Kobbie Mainoo revealed – sources

While it will be disappointing for Mainoo that his request to leave was turned down, sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd remain confident that he will get chances as the season progresses.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd insist that Mainoo has their ‘full support’ to revive his career at Old Trafford.

Sources have said that Amorim will give opportunities to the England international, who has agreed to knuckle down and work hard.

The 20-year-old will now have to compete with Bruno Fernandes for a place in the Man Utd starting line-up.

