Man Utd ‘ready to pounce’ for £200,000-a-week midfielder Chelsea got rid of for £34m

Manchester United are keen on signing former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, according to two sources, but Tottenham Hotspur are more determined than the Red Devils.

It has been a busy summer for Man Utd, who have overhauled their attacking unit with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Man Utd have also brought in Diego Leon to play at left-back.

Man Utd are now planning to sign a goalkeeper and a midfielder before the window closes next Monday, as Amorim aims to guide the Red Devils to the Premier League top four this season.

Carlos Baleba is Man Utd’s top target, but with Brighton and Hove Albion adamant that the midfielder is not for sale, the Red Devils are moving on to other alternatives, which includes Crystal Palace and England international star Adam Wharton.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd also have taken a shine to Gallagher, who Chelsea sold to Atletico in the summer of 2024 for £34million (€39.3m, $46m).

Gallagher did well for Atletico last season, scoring four goals and giving six assists in 50 appearances for the Spanish club.

Man Utd are among a number of clubs keen on the 25-year-old, who is valued at £45m (€52m, $61m) by Atletico.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are said to be interested in Gallagher, but it is Tottenham who are ‘currently leading the race’.

Spurs are said to be ready to bid £35–40m (up to €46.2m, $54m) for Gallagher, and Atletico refuse to sell him for a lower fee, then Man Utd ‘could be ready to pounce’.

Man Utd face stiff competition for Conor Gallagher

Tottenham, Newcastle and Palace are not the only clubs that Man Utd have to beat to sign Gallagher from Atletico in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to TBR, West Ham United and Everton are also monitoring the £200,000-a-week England international midfielder.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “West Ham are obviously inquiring about every midfielder on the planet. They seem to be interested in Conor Gallagher.

“Palace love him. He’s got that history there. It’s an interesting one.

“Don’t rule Newcastle out of this either, especially since they’ve lost Joelinton and Sandro Tonali (to injuries).

“If they lost Bissouma, could Tottenham come into it? Possibly.

“I’d keep an eye on Newcastle, and I think there are quite a lot of Premier League clubs interested in him. I wouldn’t rule Everton out either.

“I think half the Premier League have inquired about him, asked about him. Manchester United will be aware of him too.”

