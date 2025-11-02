Conor Gallagher to Man Utd – Insider reveals what’s REALLY happening

Manchester United continue to be linked with a January swoop for Conor Gallagher, and TEAMtalk can reveal the full picture on a potential deal with Atletico Madrid.

Man Utd made a deadline day loan approach for Conor Gallagher in the summer window. At that time, Atletico Madrid preferred an outright sale and United weren’t prepared to make that commitment.

Since then, Gallagher continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford in 2026, and even as early as the upcoming winter window.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for one and more probably two new central midfielders in 2026.

Yet with arguably more appealing options like Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson on United’s radar, why does Gallagher’s name keep resurfacing?

After all, the former Chelsea man isn’t enjoying the best of times in Spain where he struggles to convince Diego Simeone he’s worthy of starts.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, recently told TEAMtalk United are NOT expected to sanction any loan deals in January, be that incomings or outgoings.

That should ensure Kobbie Mainoo remains in situ and greatly lessens the chances of Man Utd moving for Gallagher.

Jones has now provided us with another update on United’s midfield plans and on Gallagher specifically.

Conor Gallagher to Man Utd latest

Jones said: “The reason Gallagher gets mentioned so much is because he could genuinely be on the market and there are not many options in central midfield in that sense around Europe at that level. Especially with Premier League experience.

“I stand by the belief Man Utd would not sign him on loan if it was just a deal to the end of the season.

“My understanding is that they would want somebody longer term so if they did look into this, it would be because they believe he could stay with them beyond the summer.

“I don’t consider him to be a top priority target – but he is a convenient target. It will be interesting to discover soon whether they genuinely feel the need to do something like this in January.”

As such, links between United and Gallagher are more to do with the player’s availability, rather than any burning desire on United’s end to sign the player.

