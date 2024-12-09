Man Utd consider ANOTHER Newcastle raid for Dan Ashworth replacement, Atletico chief also on radar

Manchester United are already considering potential replacements for Dan Ashworth after the club took the shock decision to sack him on Sunday, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Red Devils put in a lot of time and effort to lure Ashworth away from Newcastle and paid £3million to release him from his Magpies contract, before being axed just five months into the role.

Ashworth had a number of disagreements with club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and CEO Omar Berrada, namely over the appointment of manager Ruben Amorim.

As we exclusively revealed, Ashworth wanted to bring in a top-level British coach and put forward Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter as his main suggestions.

Ratcliffe and Berrada vetoed his choices and as a result, Ashworth was essentially frozen out of a major decision at Man Utd – the starting point of the feud which ended in his departure.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Man Utd have already begun looking at potential new sporting directors and will adopt a data-driven approach in their hunt.

It’s possible that the Red Devils will opt to promote someone to the role who has a good understanding of INEOS’ philosophy, rather than bringing in a new face. But there are also two names that have been revealed to us that Man Utd’s chiefs are considering.

READ MORE: Ashworth’s final Man Utd transfer move revealed as Charlotte clear USA prospect to join on trial

Man Utd weigh up second Newcastle raid, Atletico chief eyed

TEAMtalk understands that INEOS are long-term admirers of Newcastle’s new sporting director, Paul Mitchell. Ratcliffe and Co have kept close tabs on Mitchell since his success with French giants Monaco.

There is a certain irony in the fact that Man Utd are pondering another raid on the Magpies for Ashworth’s potential replacement.

However, sources close to the situation say that it will be ‘practically impossible’ to lure Mitchell away from Newcastle, as he’s only been in post for a few months and the relationship between the two clubs has been damaged by the Ashworth saga.

Another candidate on Man Utd’s radar is Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta. He has been one of the architects, for years, of the stability and competitiveness of Atletico, even with limited budgets, and this aspect is very much liked by the Red Devils’ hierarchy.

Recent reports suggest Berta is set to leave Atletico at the end of the season but sources say he’s still ‘very tied’ to the Spanish club, so he won’t be an easy appointment to make.

As mentioned, promoting someone from within Man Utd is also an option for Ratcliffe, so it’ll be interesting to see which direction he chooses to go in. For now, technical director Jason Wilcox will take on Ashworth’s duties.

Man Utd round-up: Jonathan David rumours / Amad contract news

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly one of several sides to have held talks with the agents of Lille striker Jonathan David recently.

The 24-year-old Canadian international’s contract with Lille is set to expire at the end of the season and as things stand, it looks very unlikely he’ll sign an extension.

Non-French clubs will therefore be able to open pre-contract talks with David in January ahead of a free transfer next summer.

Man Utd and Arsenal have spoken to David’s entourage and the striker’s preference is to join a Premier League club next season. As it stands, however, Inter Milan are favourites to sign him.

In other news, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that speculation that Man Utd winger Amad Diallo could leave Old Trafford is well wide of the mark.

The 22-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season and that has prompted fears he could leave on a cut-price deal in January or on a free transfer next summer.

However, we understand that Amad is fully focused on Man Utd and has zero intention of leaving. The Red Devils, for their part, are in the process of negotiating a new long-term contract for him, with his agents.

Sources say there is ‘no fear’ at Man Utd that Amad will look to leave and they fully expect him to put pen to paper on an improved deal soon.

IN FOCUS: Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd signings

Dan Ashworth signings at Man Utd