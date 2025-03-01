Manchester United are one of SIX clubs plotting big-money summer moves for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and a report has revealed how much they’d have to spend to get him.

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after players in Europe and Leverkusen will demand a huge fee for him, making things difficult for his suitors.

Wirtz has notched an outstanding 15 goals and 13 assists in 36 appearances this season and Manchester United are reportedly keen to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are considering a summer swoop for Wirtz, who is valued at around €140m (£115m, $145m) by Leverkusen.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping tabs on Wirtz’s situation ahead of the summer.

The report adds that even though the youngster is under contract until 2027, Leverkusen are ‘aware that retaining him will be a difficult task.’

The bidding for Wirtz is expected to be ‘intense’, with Man Utd reportedly among those considering making an offer.

READ MORE: Roy Keane demands one big improvement from Marcus Rashford ahead of £40m Aston Villa transfer

Man City are huge admirers of Florian Wirtz – sources

Man Utd are gearing up for a big summer window to try and help Ruben Amorim build a squad capable of challenging for trophies – but it won’t be straightforward.

This season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Red Devils in the Premier League, as they currently sit 14th in the table as things stand.

Missing out on European qualification will have ramifications for the club in a financial sense and Man Utd may need to sell players before sanctioning any major incomings. For now, splashing £115m on Wirtz seems highly unlikely.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has reported, meanwhile, that Man City have identified Wirtz as a target for the summer.

Despite having 115 charges of financial misconduct hanging over them, the Cityzens are in a strong PSR position and are ready to spend big again this summer.

Wirtz is being eyed by Man City as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who is likely to leave the Etihad on a free transfer.

If Man City were to agree a £115m fee for Wirtz the German international would become their most expensive signing ever. The Premier League champions are also keen to strengthen further in midfield and at full-back in the coming months.

Man Utd round-up: Angel Gomes update, Antony price tag revealed

Meanwhile, Man Utd are ready to step up their quest to bring Lille midfielder Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford this summer.

The 24-year-old London-born star moved to France at the end of his Red Devils contract in 2020, a move that has paid rich dividends and allowed the midfielder to fulfil the early potential he showed in his career.

Now, according to the latest reports, the prospective move for Gomes has been given a big green light by Amorim, who is determined to add more legs and energy to his engine room and feels the 24-year-old ‘fits the profile’ from what he wants from a midfielder.

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly demanded that Real Betis pay €50m (£41.3m, $52.4m) to sign on loan Red Devils winger Antony permanently this summer.

And after learning the cost of making the move permanent, reports suggest Betis have already made it clear they are likely to have to walk away from the discussion, with Ratcliffe’s demands ‘making the operation seem practically impossible’.

DON’T MISS: 10 Man Utd targets who are out of contract in 2026, including Tottenham star and world-class striker

Man Utd transfer quiz: Before or after?