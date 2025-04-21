Man Utd considering shock move to re-sign former star now worth £50m-plus

Manchester United have shown they’re more than willing to re-sign stars they previously let go and the latest example could see a forward whose value has skyrocketed return to Old Trafford, according to a report.

Man Utd made Paul Pogba their record signing when bringing the Frenchman back to Manchester to the tune of £89m back in 2016.

Pogba’s second spell at Old Trafford was a mixed bag, as was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021. The Portuguese icon had no trouble finding the back of the net, though disciplinary issues and an explosive tell-all interview with Piers Morgan brought the club into disrepute.

Thankfully for United, there have been no such dramas in Jonny Evans’ second stint with the club. And according to a fresh report from Caught Offside, Man Utd could re-sign a former player yet again.

It’s claimed Anthony Elanga – who Man Utd sold to Nottingham Forest for £15m in 2023 – is on their shortlist.

United are by no means alone in sizing up the 22-year-old whose electric pace has troubled Premier League defenders all season long.

Indeed, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be taking a close look at the attacker with 14 goal contributions to his name in the Premier League this season.

A return to his boyhood club in Man Utd could appeal to Elanga, though the Red Devils face a series of obstacles that must be overcome…

Elanga price tag among several issues for Man Utd

Firstly, there is the obvious sticking point of price. Caught Offside suggested Forest could be convinced to cash in for just £42m, though you only have to look at the club’s previous summer window to know why that won’t be the case.

Newcastle tabled a sizeable £50m bid for Elanga on deadline day of the 2024 summer window. But under ambitious owner, Evangelos Marinakis, Forest said no.

Fast forward to the present day and Nottingham Forest are in contention to qualify for the Champions League.

Recent results have not gone their way and what looked assured qualification is now hanging in the balance. Nonetheless, Forest look on course to secure some form of European football next term and the same may not be true back at Old Trafford.

Man Utd will not qualify for Europe via league position, with the club’s hopes resting entirely on winning the Europa League.

Athletic Bilbao await in the semi-finals, while Tottenham – who’ll be heavily favoured to advance past Bodo/Glimt – could be their opponents in the final. Spurs and Man Utd have squared off on three occasions this season, with Spurs victorious in all three (twice in the Premier League, once in the League Cup).

Another challenge Man Utd must overcome is convincing Elanga to abandon the project he’s very much a key part of at the City Ground.

Elanga is under contract with Forest until 2028 and per Caught Offside, the club are already thinking of opening talks over an extension that would secure his future until 2030.

