Manchester United have reportedly ‘made contact’ over a blockbuster deal for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, with the player’s stance on a move to Old Trafford revealed.

The French international has been limited to just four LaLiga appearances this season due to injury but remains a vital cog in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

According to Spanish outlet Bernabeu Digital, Man Utd have expressed interest in signing the talented 22-year-old in a shock move.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils have ‘made contact’ with Camavinga’s agents, with the board ‘willing to take out the cheque book’ and back Ruben Amorim with new signings.

The report states that Camavinga is ‘flattered’ by Man Utd’s supposed interest but isn’t considering leaving Real Madrid. He is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2029 and has no intention of leaving.

“No, thank you” was reportedly Camavinga’s response. In any case, it would take a fee of over £100m to lure Camavinga away from the Bernabeu and Man Utd aren’t in a position to match that.

Amorim is keen to bolster the Man Utd squad and the board are keen to back him in the transfer window, but a signing of Camavinga’s proportions is not expected in January.

Man Utd to target new midfielder in 2025

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Camavinga’s price tag is well beyond Man Utd’s reach for the January window and the likelihood of them signing him is close to zero.

It is possible, however, that the Red Devils could look to bring in a new midfielder next year, although it’s more likely to be at the end of the season.

As previously reported, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro do not figure in Amorim’s long-term plans and replacements will have to be sought for the duo if they leave.

Eriksen is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and is unlikely to be offered an extension, while we understand that Man Utd are willing to listen to offers in the region of £25m for Casemiro in January.

Man Utd have shown concrete interest in 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg and he could be an option next summer.

Although, it may prove difficult to lure Rigg away from the Black Cats if they win promotion from the Championship.

Man Utd round-up: Antony offered escape chance / Kolo Muani linked

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Besiktas are considering a loan move for Man Utd winger Antony in the January transfer window.

Antony is another player who has been deemed surplus to requirements by Amorim after he has failed to live up to his £86m price tag in the past two years.

Even Erik ten Hag – the manager who signed Antony – had soured on the winger during the latter stages of his tenure. Indeed, Antony had been restricted to just five appearances this season totalling 155 minutes of action.

It’s claimed Amorim ‘does not consider’ Antony a key member of his squad. Reports claim Turkish giant Besiktas sense an opportunity to sign a player they first laid their eyes on over the summer.

A loan approach has been ‘approved’ by Besiktas who hope to make up ground on Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the second half of the season through the aid of an impactful January window.

In other news, Amorim has reportedly ‘asked Man Utd to explore the potential signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain.’

The new Man Utd manager supposedly isn’t convinced by Joshua Zirkzee and wants more competition for the Dutchman.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Amorim will give Zirkzee a chance to prove himself. However, PSG are prepared to offload Kolo Muani and the Red Devils are exploring a potential loan deal in January with an obligation to buy next summer, per reports.

IN FOCUS: Camavinga’s rise at Real Madrid

In December 2018, one month after his 16th birthday, Camavinga became the youngest player to sign a professional contract with Rennes.

His debut followed half a year later, at which point he became their youngest ever player to make an appearance.

At the start of the following season, still aged only 16, he became the youngest player to ever make an assist in Ligue 1, which helped him become the youngest recipient of the French top flight’s player of the month accolade.

In August 2020, he earned his first France call-up, the youngest player to do so since the 1930s. He was 17 years and nine months old when Didier Deschamps fielded him for the first time the following month.

Later that year, Camavinga scored an overhead kick for his first France goal on his maiden start, becoming the country’s youngest scorer since 1914.

Camavinga joined Real Madrid in August 2021 and scored on his debut as a substitute.

He went on to win the Champions League by the end of his debut season, coming on as a sub in the final, and also played in 26 of their league games as Madrid won La Liga.

In December 2022, Camavinga came on in the World Cup final for France, but ended up only with a runners-up medal.

By November 2023, Camavinga had earned a contract extension with Real Madrid.

It was partway through another season in which the club would go on to win the La Liga and Champions League double. This time, he started and completed the final of the latter.

