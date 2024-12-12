Antonio Conte reportedly wants Serie A giants Napoli to secure another transfer from Manchester United following the incredible success with former Red Devils star Scott McTominay so far.

The Naples outfit signed Scotland international midfielder McTominay from United in a bargain deal worth around £25m in August and has quickly become a fan favourite, conjuring up five goal involvements across 12 Serie A games so far this season.

“I try to pick the best players,” Conte recently said when asked about Napoli’s decision to sign McTominay. “We did well with Scott because he was not a starter at Manchester United, but I already knew him very well.

“We worked under the radar to bring him here. Of course everyone is eager to prove themselves and I am glad that we got it right choosing McTominay.”

Given that success, Napoli have also been heavily tipped to make another raid on Man Utd for forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled to adapt to English football so far following his £36.5m switch from Bologna over the summer.

Despite reports from Italian agent Vincenzo Morabito that Zirkzee will not be on the move in January, Il Mattino reports that Conte has given the ‘green light’ for his side to enter the race for the Netherlands international.

The report adds that Zirkzee himself would be interested in a return to Serie A in the upcoming January transfer window, having also been linked with Juventus.

Meanwhile, TT understands that United could still be open to a deal although they are not willing to give up on the player after just four months of playing in the English top flight.

What Italian agent said about Zirkzee’s future

Speculation in recent weeks has suggested Zirkzee is one name right at the top of the list of potential departures following Ruben Amorim’s arrival at the club as Erik ten Hag’s replacement.

The exit of sporting director Dan Ashworth, who played a major role in Zikrzee’s capture, has also led to speculation that the frontman could be offloaded amid the Napoli and Juventus links.

However, Morabito claims to have it on good authority that the 23-year-old is exempt from a January exit.

“I can exclude a transfer of Zirkzee to Napoli in January. Players at this level hardly move when the league is underway,” Vincenzo Morabito, an Italian agent and intermediary said in an interview with Radio Marte.

“The Dutchman has just arrived at United and his difficulties in tactical adaptation are normal at this stage. In Italian football, when a player isn’t used to certain game systems, it is normal that he may encounter some initial difficulties.

“As for Zirkzee, Manchester United have no intention of selling him, not even on loan. They would still have to replace him, and this would involve a further investment to replace him in the squad.”

Zirkzee has scored just three goals in 21 appearances since his move to United, while also notching two assists.

United are reported to have ‘agreed a fee’ with Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno for 17-year-old left-back Diego Leon – and a report has claimed the deal has been negotiated by a man being called the replacement for Dan Ashworth.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, United have had a bid of $4m (£3.15m, €3.8m) accepted by Cerro Porteno for Leon, with the teenager who has made 19 league appearances for the senior side this season, expected to make the move early in the new year.

Furthermore, the negotiations in his signing have reportedly been led by Jason Wilcox.

Meanwhile, United pair Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have been told they are on borrowed time at Old Trafford and have no way of ‘avoiding’ being moved on by ruthless new manager Ruben Amorim – though one young star has been described as a difference maker.

