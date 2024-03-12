Contract argument gives Man Utd perfect chance to replace superstar with outstanding €50m ace

Sir Jim Ratcliffe could solve the midfield issues at Manchester United this summer by capturing La Liga star Mikel Merino, according to reports.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has been forced to rely on Kobbie Mainoo more than expected this season amid problems surrounding other central midfielders Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat. Casemiro appears to be past his best and missed a large chunk of the campaign through injury, while Amrabat has failed to convince Man Utd coaches on his ability since his summer loan move from Fiorentina.

Mainoo has thrived in the Man Utd midfield and is now in line for a bumper new contract that’ll triple his wages. However, it is unsustainable for the Red Devils to rely so heavily on an 18-year-old such as Mainoo, as this may harm his long-term future in the game. Plus, Ratcliffe is plotting a hugely successful new era where Man Utd get back to signing elite players and once again challenge for Premier League titles.

According to Spanish outlet Cope, Ratcliffe and Man Utd could replace the ageing Casemiro this summer by landing Merino from Real Sociedad.

While Casemiro is 32 and entering the twilight period of his career, Merino is 27 and is now at the peak of his powers.

Merino has made a name for himself as one of the most reliable central midfielders in Spain. This term, he has registered six goals and five assists in 36 matches, while also captaining Sociedad on nine occasions.

The La Liga side benefit hugely from having Merino in their team. But they are at growing risk of losing him in the summer transfer window.

The report states that Merino has yet to agree a new contract, with his current terms set to expire in June 2025.

Man Utd target at a contract ‘standstill’

The two parties are at a contract ‘standstill’. Merino’s entourage want to see whether Sociedad will qualify for Europe for next season before making a final decision. Sociedad currently sit sixth in La Liga, with seventh-placed Real Betis just one point behind.

Although, even if Imanol Alguacil’s side qualify for Europe, Merino might still move on. The Spain international has been made aware that Man Utd hold concrete interest in his services.

Manchester City, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are all keeping tabs on the situation too, but it is currently Man Utd leading the charge.

Merino, who is valued at €50m (£43m) by transfermarkt, would jump at the chance to return to England and prove a point. He was on Newcastle United’s books between 2017 and 2018 but only played 25 times while in England.

