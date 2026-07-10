The contract of Manchester United new boy Andrey Santos has been signed, per Fabrizio Romano, and club legend Rio Ferdinand has backed the transfer.

United started the summer desperate to fill gaps in their midfield, and they might have done all they will. While his transfer is yet to be confirmed, that of Atalanta midfielder Ederson is said to be agreed on all sides.

Compatriot midfielder Santos, joining from Chelsea, is said to have signed his deal, per Romano.

The insider was among those who first reported United were paying £50million for the Blues man, who they’d been interested in for some time.

Ferdinand has backed the signing both in a video on X and the caption of the same.

He wrote: ‘Andrey Santos joining Man Utd – reported fee £50m! For years we’ve been asking for our club to stop signing with eyes closed, blank cheques. The lad has huge potential, premier league experience. Seeing some negativity by some…. Trust the process.’

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Ferdinand in disagreement over Santos

In the video, Ferdinand backed the signing, but co-host of his podcast, Stephen Howson, felt very differently.

Howson said: “When you look at the optics of it, you’ve spent all summer footsie with a couple of world-class players, and then you sign Chelsea’s third-choice midfielder for a lot of money.

“It’s starter money for a guy that isn’t a starter.”

Ferdinand justified the spend by suggesting Manchester City were signing full-backs such as Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy years back.

He followed up: “And we’re paying £50million for a 22-year-old midfielder, one of the top six, seven players in Ligue 1 [in 2024/25], going to be a Brazil midfielder for the next 10 years, and that’s overpriced you think?”

Santos and Ederson together will cost United £85million, and considering the likes of Tottenham and Manchester City have paid more than that for single midfielders this summer, the Red Devils aren’t doing too badly.

They’re seemingly leaving money in the account so they can improve other positions this summer.

READ MORE: Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2026: Signings, exits, loans