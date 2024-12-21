Manchester United are reportedly so determined to get rid of Marcus Rashford in the January window that they are prepared to send him out on loan – but four clubs have been barred from making a move, while a move overseas now looks the most likely option for the wantaway forward.

Rashford has become headline news over the last six days after being excluded from Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad that made the short journey to tackle Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City last Sunday – a match that saw Manchester United triumph 2-1. The 27-year-old was also overlooked for the party that travelled down to London on Thursday to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. However, that exclusion was hardly unexpected given just 48 hours earlier, the star had gone public with his wish to leave Old Trafford.

While Amorim has since confessed to the media that he feels ’emotional’ after hearing Rashford’s statement, the United boss has made clear he hopes the player can somehow stay at Old Trafford as he feels the Red Devils are “better” for having the 27-year-old on song and part of their set-up.

In the days that have followed, Rashford has predictably been linked with a plethora of sides, all desperate to cash in on the disharmony at Old Trafford and knowing that, on his day, the player can be one of the best around.

However, The Sun now reports that Rashford’s stance on a move and the saga that has since ensued has had a deeply unsettling effect on the squad and, recognising the similarities between last season’s Jadon Sancho situation, have now cleared the path for the player to leave on loan in January – if it helps remove the situation and ensure the rest of the players’ focus gets back on track.

It has been reported, though, that United have set one condition around that exit plan and will block any move within the Premier League, making it clear they are not willing to strengthen a direct rival and ensuring moves to Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham and Newcastle – all of whom have been linked with the player – will strictly not be permitted.

But a report claims a loan move overseas now cannot be ruled out and clubs in Germany, France and Spain are all seemingly keeping tabs on his situation.

IN-DEPTH

🔴 ‘More to it’ – Rio Ferdinand drops Marcus Rashford Man Utd exit bombshell as Henry Winter interview is panned

🔴 Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Rashford’s most likely next club and what has been said?

The team most strongly linked with Rashford has been Paris Saint-Germain and they would have the funds to bring in a player who currently earns a whopping £325,000 a week – a salary which is seen by most as hugely problematic to any deal.

However, our reporter Ben Jacobs, who has close links to the French giants, has told us that PSG are not currently tracking the star and a move to the French capital is not on the table as things stand.

Rashford has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but it’s thought the 60-times capped England star does not feel ready at this stage of his career to turn his back on major European football, meaning a move to Gulf State can entirely be ruled out.

However, sources have confirmed to us that Rashford is pushing to move overseas and has informed his agent that he wants to test himself in LaLiga next.

However, while Barcelona are understood to be keen, their financial situation makes a move difficult. And with Real Madrid having no interest in a deal, it has been suggested that Atletico Madrid are keen to get him on board if the opportunity allowed.

Either way, TEAMtalk sources had strongly revealed that they were looking to move Rashford on in 2025 long before the events of this week unfolded.

Indeed, way back on 15 October we exclusively revealed that the possibility of Rashford leaving the club was a high possibility following his struggles to recapture his best form and an apparent lack of focus.

Since then, he appears to have fallen foul of what has been branded Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘cultural reboot’ at Old Trafford and amid an understanding that they are very much determined to offload a star, who they rate in the £40m-plus bracket.

In public, though, Amorim continues to make clear that he is not willing to turn his back on the player and that there remains a chance for him to return to the first-team fold.

And after Thursday’s 4-3 loss at Spurs, the Portuguese stated: “Tomorrow [Friday] we have training, he will be there preparing for next game. He is a United player, everyone has a future at Man Utd.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Sociedad star tracked; Antony exit demand

Rashford might not be the only winger to depart Old Trafford in the January window, with reports continuing to hover over the future of £81m signing Antony.

The Brazilian has featured in recent games with Amorim trying him both as a wing-back and as part of an attacking three. But the former Ajax man continues to struggle and it’s reported the club are open to his sale in the winter window.

Now one controversial pundit has urged United to get winger Antony ‘out the club’ after yet another poor display in that Carabao Cup quarter-final loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, on the incomings front, United are reportedly planning to place a bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, the value of which could apparently be hard for the La Liga side to refuse.

However, their main target is reported to be Atalanta’s Ederson, with one trusted journalist revealing ‘concrete negotiations’ are set to open over a potential deal for the €50m-rated Brazilian.

Rashford’s Man Utd goals and assists down the years by numbers