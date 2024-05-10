The new decision-makers at Manchester United have been blasted for even considering Gareth Southgate as the club’s next manager, with a contentious pundit weighing in on the situation.

While Erik ten Hag has publicly insisted that he believes he will remain in charge at Man Utd, the cracks are starting to show. The terrible 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace earlier this week showed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS chiefs that Man Utd are not heading in the right direction under the 54-year-old coach.

Indeed, some members of the Man Utd squad feel Ten Hag’s fate is already sealed.

Ratcliffe is understood to be casting admiring glances towards Thomas Tuchel, who came very close to taking Bayern Munich to the Champions League final on Wednesday night. Tuchel himself has made a big hint that he might return to the Premier League and manage Man Utd next.

But Tuchel is not the only boss on Man Utd’s radar, as England manager Southgate is also in the frame to replace Ten Hag.

Earlier this week it emerged that Man Utd officials are ‘convinced’ Southgate is the right man for their new era. Man Utd could even strike an agreement before the Euros start on June 14.

But Man Utd fan Mark Goldbridge thinks Ratcliffe should steer well clear of the former centre-back, as he is ‘not good enough to manage Crystal Palace or Fulham’.

Goldbridge added that Championship managers Kieran McKenna and Mark Robins, as well as Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, are all better than Southgate.

Next Man Utd manager: Pundit ‘can’t stand’ Gareth Southgate

‘Because I do a lot of banter, I think a lot of people think I’m joking, but I’ve said consistently for years that Gareth Southgate is somebody I can’t stand as England manager, and as a coach in general. I find him boring and pragmatic,’ the controversial pundit wrote for talkSPORT.

‘We saw it in the international break – England played two games and we were rubbish, and he’s got some of the best players in the world.

‘I’d love to sign his agent up! Gareth’s agent, let’s have a word, because the gigs he gets are incredible, it’s amazing to me.

‘I even turned down an invite to see his play! I was invited down to London when it first came out and I politely turned it down – I told them I’d be a hypocrite if I watched something about Gareth Southgate when I don’t rate him as a coach.

‘On a serious note, if Manchester United appoint Gareth Southgate, it genuinely makes me feel sad. That’s not me mocking him, I would genuinely feel really sad inside. Almost vomit-inducing.

England boss ‘not good enough for Palace or Fulham’

‘I don’t want him anywhere near Manchester United. I think there are better managers in the Championship. Kieran McKenna and Mark Robins are way better than him. I don’t think he’s good enough to manage Crystal Palace or Fulham. I’d argue Rob Edwards at Luton is a better coach.

‘If he gets the Man United job, for me that’s going to go down in my whole life as one of those moments where you just think, ‘Am I living in the Matrix?’, because I just don’t get it. I really don’t get it.

‘He’s managed some of the best players England have ever produced and taken us to tournaments, but then just blew it. If he doesn’t win the Euros this summer… I think I could win the Euros with that team!’

Goldbridge added that a move for Southgate would be ‘baffling’, as he has ‘nothing to do with Man Utd’.

The YouTuber urged Ratcliffe to give Ten Hag another season and change a majority of the players, rather than the coaching staff.

At the moment, Man Utd’s players are ‘more suited to Brentford’ than a possession-based style like Pep Guardiola’s at Manchester City.

