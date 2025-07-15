Manchester United have made contact to sign a 2018 World Cup winner to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a French report, as the star midfielder’s comments on his spell at Bayern Munich suggest that he is ready to play for the Red Devils.

Following a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd are determined to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and at least challenge for the Premier League top four next season. The Red Devils have been active in the market, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Enzo Kana-Biyik.

Man Utd are also in talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, while manager Ruben Amorim is actively searching for a new striker.

According to L’Equipe, Man Utd are trying to sign Corentin Tolisso as well, with the respected French publication reporting that the Red Devils have ‘made initial contact’ with the Lyon midfielder’s ‘entourage’.

Tolisso has already rejected offers from the Turkish Super Lig this season, but he is open to joining a ‘prestigious’ club such as Man Utd.

While the former Bayern midfielder is not actively looking to leave Lyon and will not necessarily push for an exit, Man Utd could be able to convince him if they strike a deal with his club.

Having ‘expressed interest in signing’ the 2018 World Cup winner with France, Man Utd now need to hold talks with Lyon, who do not want to sell Tolisso and value him at €10million (£8.7m, $11.7m)

There is interest in Tolisso, who is the highest-paid player at Lyon, from Saudi Arabian club Neom as well as from LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

On June 24, the DNCG, a French football authority, relegated Lyon from Ligue 1 due to financial issues.

However, Lyon lodged an appeal against the verdict, and last week, their relegation to Ligue 2 was overturned by the French football federation.

Corentin Tolisso rejuvenated at Lyon

Tolisso returned to Lyon in 2022 after a mixed spell at Bayern and has been superb for the French club since.

The 30-year-old, who is under contract at Lyon until the summer of 2027, scored 10 goals and gave nine assists in 46 appearances last season.

Seven of those goals and seven of those assists came in Ligue 1, with Tolisso rated as one of the best central midfielders in France.

While Tolisso won the Bundesliga title five times and the Champions League once during his five-year spell at Bayern from 2017 until 2022, he did not always play regularly.

Tolisso is happy at Lyon, telling L’Equipe in March 2025: “I feel it on the pitch.

“Someone close to me told me that before, when I tracked back defensively, it looked like I was about to collapse. Now, when I run back, I do it at full pace, I stay upright, I feel strong.

“Maybe I wanted to come back too soon every time. At Bayern, it wasn’t like I was going out to nightclubs every day, eating poorly, not sleeping well, or failing to hydrate properly.”

“The mental side is crucial! At Bayern, my mindset wasn’t great. When your mind is free, you can do what you love freely.”

It is not always easy for players to step up to a massive club like Bayern, but it seems that Tolisso has learnt from his spell at the German giants and would be able to bring a better and more mature version of himself to Old Trafford should he join Man Utd this summer.

