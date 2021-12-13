Surprise suitor opens talks with Man Utd star facing low-key January exit

The Manchester United career of Edinson Cavani appears to be going out with a whimper after a surprise new suitor opened talks, per a report.

The Uruguayan veteran, 34, has been everything Manchester United fans could’ve hoped for. Cavani arrived as a free agent last season and outperformed what many believed he was capable of well into his 30s.

Cavani bagged 17 goals in 39 games across all competitions. But it was his tenacious displays, willingness to press and world class movement in the final third that saw him lauded.

However, once Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club, the writing was on the wall.

Indeed, Cavani has managed just two league starts this term. Injuries have hampered his season, though even if fit, displacing Ronaldo would’ve been a near-impossible task.

As such, a lengthy list of suitors have formed a queue for the striker’s signature.

Barcelona appeared to be leading the race and they were reported by the Times to be his preferred destination. A cut-price January sale could be sanctioned with Barca desperately short of firepower at present.

Italian outlet Tuttosport noted interest from Juventus and Napoli, along with South American pair Penarol and Boca Juniors.

Man United to lose forward to Barcelona this January Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to do a deal for forward Edison Cavani as Barca look to rebuild

However, according to Brazilian outlet Globo, it is Corinthians who have made a surprise move.

Via The Hard Tackle, it’s revealed the Brazilian side have ‘opened talks’ with Cavani’s camp.

A move back to South America would reportedly appeal to Cavani with Brazil bordering his homeland of Uruguay.

Corinthians contact half-brother of Cavani

Corinthians signed ex-Arsenal flop Willian over the summer and they are hopeful of raiding the Premier League for a veteran talent once more.

To that end, they have apparently made contact with Cavani’s half-brother, Walter Guglielmone – who is also his agent.

Their is also reportedly interest from another Brazilian side – Palmeiras. But for now, it appears Corinthians are best placed to land Cavani’s signature.

Two managers talked up to replace Rangnick

Meanwhile, Manchester United are being urged to make clear their managerial plans are quickly get a plan in place for Ralf Rangnick’s long-term successor as boss.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to get a clear plan in place. Suggesting two prospective managerial targets, he wants his old club to make clear their succession plan for Rangnick.

“I think Mauricio Pochettino or Brendan Rodgers would be quite perfect for the job,” Sheringham told the Manchester Evening News.

“Rodgers is very calm in the way that he works things for his football teams. He gets results, he wins things, he won the FA Cup last year, so he’ll be delighted with that.

“But also the way Pochettino plays his football, the way he dictates a lot of games. He takes the game to the opposition. His teams play with an identity that you want from a manager.

“You want to know how you’re going to play a game. You can see what he’s trying to work at. And I think, you know, he has that demeanour that would make him an ideal candidate for the Manchester United job as well.”

READ MORE: Champions League draw: Man Utd face trial by fire in Spain; Liverpool, Chelsea get national champions