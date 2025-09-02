Rio Ferdinand and Thibaut Courtois have run the rule over Manchester United’s new goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, and a major concern has already been highlighted.

Man Utd were determined to add a new stopper on deadline day and their choice narrowed down to two – Senne Lammens and Emiliano Martinez.

Lammens, 23, was United’s preferred target and after finally agreeing a fee with Royal Antwerp worth €21m plus €4m in add-ons, the rest was history.

According to The Athletic, Lammens will compete with the ever-shaky Andre Onana for the starting role. Altay Bayindir thus appears to have been bumped down to third choice, with Tom Heaton in reserve as option four.

When speaking on his YouTube channel, United legend, Rio Ferdinand, revealed he’d been brief by Thibaut Courtois on what type of player Lammens is and what United are getting.

Courtois – a fellow countryman of Lammens – delivered a positive assessment, though did highlight his lack of experience as a concern.

“That voice note was Thibaut Courtois, by the way, just letting me know about Lammens because he’s a Belgian player,” said Ferdinand.

“So he was just giving me the heads up as to what he’s like. He said he’s a huge talent, obviously not experienced yet, but he said he thinks his style will be suited to the Premier League big as well.

“That recommendation from probably one of the best three goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois, I’m taking that.”

Ferdinand went on to add: “I keep seeing people talking about their talent and whatnot, but the problem is, can Man United afford to wait for talent to develop at this point in time?”

After a brief interjection from his co-host, Ferdinand answered his own question when declaring “no” [Man Utd cannot afford to wait for Lammens to develop].

The lack of experience is something that will certainly trouble another Man Utd icon, Gary Neville.

Neville has repeatedly claimed playing the goalkeeper position for Man Utd is the toughest and most scrutinised job in English football.

Neville has consistently called for Man Utd to sign a goalkeeper with huge character and personality, such as World Cup winner Martinez.

Ultimately, United chose to go with the much younger Lammens and a separate update from The Athletic also highlighted the player’s lack of experience as a ‘gamble.’

Lammens a risk / Onana could still leave

Their report read: ‘Lammens has only played one season in the Belgian Pro League but, as United communicated privately upon his signing, he had one of the highest goals prevented metrics in Europe, saving more than 14 goals from shots he would have been expected to concede.

‘His youth and inexperience is seen by observers of United as a gamble, but in Belgium he is regarded as a potential future No 1 for the national side, taking over from Thibaut Courtois.

‘He is expected to compete for the No 1 spot, meanwhile Onana is said to back himself to reclaim his starting place.’

In other news, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Man Utd are open to offloading Onana in the coming days and weeks.

A handful of transfer windows remain open – such as those in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Man Utd have closed no avenues to Onana’s exit.

📊 Onana vs Lammens – 2024/25 season

How Onana and Lammens compared in their respective leagues last season

