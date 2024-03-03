Man Utd eye cover for injury-plagued duo; Real Madrid threaten move for top Ratcliffe target

Manchester United have made signing a new left-back one of their priorities for the summer transfer window and a report has confirmed their top target.

The club’s new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ambitious plans and wants to make Old Trafford the best place to develop top young prospects.

Ratcliffe also wants to fill the gaps in Man Utd’s squad, with a left-back being one of the positions he wants to reinforce.

Injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have given Erik ten Hag limited options, with Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat and Victor Lindelof forced to play out of position in the left side of defence on occasion this season.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez is at the top of Man Utd’s transfer shortlist.

The talented 22-year-old has played a key role in Girona’s success this season, with the Spanish side sitting in second place in the LaLiga table.

However, fresh reports suggest that Real Madrid may make it difficult for the Red Devils to secure a deal for Gutierrez this summer.

Man Utd have been tracking Gutierrez ‘for a long time’

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Depotivo, Man Utd have been tracking Gutierrez’s performances ‘for a long time now’ and are ‘tempted’ to make a move for him this summer.

The full-back has made 25 LaLiga appearances this season, scoring one goal, making four assists and helping his side to eight clean sheets in the process.

He signed for Girona from Real Madrid in 2022 and has established himself as one of their most vital players.

Gutierrez is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so fits into Ratcliffe’s transfer philosophy and could be an excellent long-term investment for Man Utd.

It’s claimed that ‘several other English sides are monitoring Gutierrez’ ahead of a potential summer move.

However, Real Madrid could potentially scupper Man Utd’s plans. Mundo Deportivo note that Los Blancos have a €8m (£6m) buy-back option in his contract, which they are ‘planning to exercise.’

Real Madrid are very close to signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, though, so it remains to be seen whether they’ll still re-sign Gutierrez if they bring him in.

In any case, Gutierrez is certainly a player for Man Utd fans to keep a close eye on. It’s also possible that Madrid may decide to re-sign Gutierrez so they can flip him for an immediate profit in the upcoming window.

