A shock transfer between Manchester United and Bayern Munich quickly fell through for one key reason, and the German giants wasted no time when agreeing to sign a £60m-rated alternative, according to reports.

Man Utd and Bayern Munich will both be exceedingly busy in the summer transfer window. Both sides are coming off the back of underwhelming campaigns and hope to arrest their slides through their transfer dealings.

According to news out of Brazil, the two clubs recently converged in the market when Bayern explored the signing of Casemiro.

The 32-year-old had previously been on Bayern’s radar in the summer of 2023 at a time when Casemiro had just produced a superb maiden campaign in the Premier League.

However, Casemiro showed troubling signs of decline during the 2023/24 season and Man Utd are open to getting his colossal £350,000-a-week wages off their books.

Per the Brazilian report, Bayern contacted Casemiro’s camp to ascertain his interest in moving to Munich. That’s despite the midfielder’s displays last term suggesting he’s got very little left to give.

However, the talks did not progress beyond the initial stages after Casemiro reportedly took a dim view of the figures Bayern Munich put forward.

The inference there is Casemiro would have been required to take a sizeable pay cut to make the deal work and that’s reportedly not something he was willing to do.

Bayern revive move for superior option

As such, Vincent Kompany’s side quickly aborted the move in favour of reviving a deal to sign Fulham destroyer, Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese midfielder came close to joining Bayern last summer. A deal was fully agreed and Palhinha even travelled to Germany and conducted early media duties for the club. However, Fulham pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after failing to sign a replacement.

Bayern’s interest in the tackling machine did not subside and after the Casemiro route hit a dead end, they quickly forged another agreement on personal terms with Palhinha.

Bayern have since tabled two bids for the 28-year-old, with the biggest worth a reported €45m/£38m. Fulham rejected both offers and value Palhinha at the much loftier sum of £60m.

Nonetheless, Bayern remain confident they’ll iron out an agreement with Fulham when all is said and done and the player’s professionalism over the last year could prove pivotal.

Palhinha did not let his collapsed transfer affect his displays and went on to produce another dominant campaign in Fulham’s midfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Palhinha hopes Fulham will take his “committed and professional” behaviour into account and lower their demands to ease a move over the finish line.

