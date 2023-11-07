Crazy Man Utd transfer involving two Brazil internationals implodes despite ‘green light’

Why a remarkable transfer involving Manchester United winger Antony and a fellow Brazil international won’t take shape despite reportedly receiving the green light has been revealed.

Antony set the Red Devils back a whopping £82m (prior to add-ons) when plucked from Ajax just over one year ago. The tricky winger struggled to live up to expectations in his maiden season at Old Trafford and has regressed even further this term.

Indeed, the 23-year-old is yet to register a single goal or assist in 628 minutes of action across all competitions.

Nonetheless, Antony is a player manager Erik ten Hag knows well through their time together in Amsterdam. As such, a stunning report from The Mirror over the weekend certainly boggled the mind.

The Mirror claimed Man Utd had given the green light to loaning Antony to Brazilian side Flamengo.

The proposed move would be sanctioned in conjunction with striker Gabriel Barbosa moving the other way on a permanent deal in January. In effect, Antony’s loan would be something of a sweetener to offset Barbosa’s exit.

Barbosa – colloquially known as Gabigol – has racked up 18 caps for Brazil, scoring five times.

The 27-year-old has played the vast bulk of his career in Brazil with the exception of stints at Inter Milan and Benfica (loan). However, the majority of Barbosa’s time on Inter’s books was spent loaned back to Brazilian clubs anyway.

Per The Daily Mail, Man Utd are on the hunt for a more seasoned striker in January to help lighten the load on 20-year-old Rasmus Hojlund.

Barbosa – valued at £20m in The Mirror’s piece – would tick that category and would also represent a far most cost-effective option when compared to the likes of Ivan Toney.

However, according to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, talk of Man Utd moving for the Flamengo hitman is “bull”.

Gabigol to Man Utd? Three reason why it won’t happen

The reporter reeled off several reasons why the rumoured move won’t get airborne, with the first being the fact Barbosa is in the worst form of his four-year Flamengo career. The end result has even seen Barbosa relegated to bench in recent times.

Furthermore, Casagrande stated Gabriel is actually primed to sign a new contract at Flamengo. The reporter suggested it’s not a coincidence that stories linking Barbosa with a move away are emerging while he’s discussing a new contract with Flamengo.

The inference there is talk of a move to a European giant will help Barbosa and his camp to secure the best deal possible with Flamengo.

Finally, the £20m price tag cited by The Mirror is vastly overblown, according to Casagrande.

In his mind, no European club would come close to paying that amount given Barbosa’s dip in form in 2023. That includes AC Milan who the Mirror named as also being in the mix for Barbosa.

In conclusion, the Brazilian source emphatically stated: “This doesn’t make any sense. This is bull.”

