Manchester United have fully ‘approved’ the signing of Colombian midfielder Cristian Orozco, with Fabrizio Romano providing news of when the player will arrive at Old Trafford, the fee being paid and with TEAMtalk explaining his comparisons to Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS board members have splashed out serious money on improving the first-team squad at Manchester United ever since finalising their £1.3bn investment into the club in February 2024. As the UK’s second-richest person, Ratcliffe has been able to fund deals for around £400m worth of new players over his two summers in charge so far.

While it has all had to have been done with PSR in mind, Ratcliffe is yet to see any serious returns for his investments.

However, for all the lavish spending, there has also been some sound investments made into United’s future and Ratcliffe, when he first strode into Old Trafford with the long, gangly stride of his, promised to not just sign superstars, but make them.

As a result, the club has also spent time acquiring some of the world’s best young talents during his reign, with director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, charged with identifying and signing some of the best young stars on planet earth.

To that end, teenagers Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi have both been poached from Arsenal, while Diego Leon, a promising left-back from Paraguay, has also been brought in.

United have also signed Sekou Kone from Guidars FC and Enzo Kana-Biyik from Le Havre in the last 12 months.

The most high-profile teenage investment of all, French star, Leny Yoro, did cost considerably more, arriving in a €62m (£52m, $71m) deal from Lille.

Now it has been announced by Romano that another top young star of the future has signed on the dotted line in the form of 17-year-old Orozco.

Romano gives Man Utd deal for Orozco ‘Here we go’

In a post on his X account, Romano has given the impending deal his ‘Here we go’ seal of approval, stating that the Red Devils have agreed to pay a $1m (£740,000, €850,000) to his club, Fortaleza, and with the move valid from summer 2026.

That will mean the teenager will see out the current season with his side before moving to Old Trafford next summer in a similar arrangement to that which was struck for Leon in January.

Billed as the ‘next Moises Caicedo’, United look to have landed a very special player in Orozco and, if he lives up his billing, United may well have landed themselves a bargain.

As our features writer, Nathan Egerton, has explained, United have always had a strong scouting network in South America and they held talks with Independiente del Valle over a deal for Caicedo in January 2021.

They ultimately decided not to pursue the deal and Caicedo then headed to Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee thought to be around £4.5million.

The Ecuador international developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time on the south coast and was sold to Chelsea in 2023 for a then British transfer record of £115million.

United are now looking to be more proactive in the transfer market, signing young players for small transfer fees before they fulfil their potential and become expensive stars at other European clubs.

Orozco has been compared to Caicedo, though it’s far too early to know if he’ll be as successful as the Chelsea midfielder. But it’s still a low-risk and potentially high-reward signing for United.

Whether Amorim will be there to oversee Orozco’s development into a Man Utd first-team option, however, remains to be seen.

And with the Portuguese under increased pressure, sources have revealed that he will not be sacked before United’s clash against Sunderland this weekend – but a bad result could have serious repercussions for his future.

Furthermore, ‘deep concerns’ from internal figures at the club will likely force a change to his line-up – though not to the 3-4-2-1 formation as some are calling for.

In other news, it’s been explained how the sacking of Amorim could provide a lifeline at Old Trafford for one of the club’s more popular players, who seems to have lost his way under the Portuguese and his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Elsewhere, United and Tottenham Hotspur look set to battle it out for a top Championship midfield talent, with Fulham’s late interest potentially coming too late to usurp the Premier League big guns.

