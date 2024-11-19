Cristiano Ronaldo to accept spectacular Man Utd return, with Ruben Amorim ‘connection’ proving key

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a stunning return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘would love to return’ to Manchester United and will jump at the opportunity to put previous wrongs right if offered the chance, with one observer claiming Ruben Amorim’s arrival makes that outcome a possibility.

Ronaldo left Man Utd under a dark cloud in the winter window of 2023. The Portuguese icon had publicly criticised then manager Erik ten Hag in an infamous interview with Piers Morgan. Aside from Ten Hag, Ronaldo also took aim at multiple aspects of the club including the training facilities.

Ronaldo, now 39, continues to shine in the latter stages of his career for both Al-Nassr and Portugal. But according to former Man Utd teammate, Louis Saha, Ronaldo would gladly accept a third spell at Old Trafford if offered the chance.

Speaking to Betfred, Saha claimed Ronaldo’s fellow Portuguese, Ruben Amorim, could be the key to facilitating what would unquestionably be a shock signing.

“I do think Cristiano Ronaldo would love to return to the club in a role where he’s respected,” said Saha.

“He left the club on somewhat bad terms, so the club’s hierarchy may not want it to happen, but the players and the fans understood what he was trying to say. People can’t say that what he was saying was wrong.

“Cristiano does have a connection with Ruben Amorim, but I don’t believe he would sign him purely because he’s his friend.

“He wouldn’t sign him just to please him, he would only do it if he believes Cristiano can help. If there was an opportunity to come back, I’m sure Cristiano would love to return and help the club because he will love the challenge.

“If he has the chance, he will come.”

Could Cristiano Ronaldo really return to Man Utd?

Ronaldo’s first season in his second spell at Man Utd was a successful one on a personal level. The legendary frontman scored 24 gols in 38 matches across all competitions, though his stay quickly soured in season two.

Disciplinary issues – including Ronaldo being among a group of players who left a pre-season match with Rayo Vallecano early – blighted the last six months of his spell.

Ronaldo would be sold to Al-Nassr midway through the 2022/23 season where he’s operated at roughly a goal per game in the Saudi Pro League (55 goals in 56 appearances).

Ronaldo previously voiced a desire to hit the 1,000 career goals milestone. His current tally stands at 910 (775 for clubs, 135 for Portugal), meaning potentially two more seasons may be required after the current 2024/25 campaign.

Nonetheless, bringing Ronaldo back for a third spin of the wheel at Man Utd would appear to be a fanciful thought – even if Amorim were keen.

The Telegraph recently reported Amorim will be operating with a reduced budget for the foreseeable future thanks in part to the club’s mammoth spending in the Ten Hag era. The Dutchman was allowed to splash out over £600m in just five windows at the helm.

ICYMI: Ranking every player Erik ten Hag signed for Man Utd from WORST to BEST

While Ronaldo wouldn’t cost a particularly high transfer fee given his advanced age, he will command a king’s ransom in wages. Prior reports claimed Ronaldo pocketed close to £500,000-a-week in basic wages during his last Man Utd stint.

What’s more, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has previously insisted Man Utd must adopt a more sensible approach to the transfer market.

In real terms, that means an end to ‘Hollywood’ signings of ageing superstars on high salaries with little-to-no-resale value.

Latest Man Utd news – Obi-Martin, Antony, Van Nistelrooy…

Meanwhile, journalist Steve Bates claims Amorim is ready to fast-track 16-year-old striker, Chido Obi-Martin, into his first-team thinking. The teenage wonderkid has reportedly made a huge impression on Man Utd’s youth coaches since arriving from Arsenal.

In other news, Antony may have received a lifeline at Man Utd after being trialled as a right wing-back by Amorim in training.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim Ruud van Nistelrooy could seal a quickfire return to management in the Premier League.

Three separate clubs – Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace – are all understood to hold interest in appointing the Dutchman if they fire their current managers.

GO DEEPER: Nine jobs Ruud van Nistelrooy could take next after emotional Man Utd exit

Fussball News state Amorim has identified Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies as his ‘dream’ signing for the left wing-back role.

Davies is in the final year of his contract in Bavaria and can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1. Real Madrid are believed to be favourites for the Canadian’s signature at present.

What Ronaldo and Amorim have said about each other

When asked about Amorim taking the managerial role at Man Utd, Ronaldo told reporters: “I wish him [Amorim] all the luck in the world, that’s what Manchester needs.”

When Amorim took part in his first press conference as United manager he was asked if it is true that Ronaldo called him ‘the poet’.

“Yeah,” replied Amorim. “But it’s like a funny thing because when I speak, I speak, I think I speak from the heart. I think the people feel that it was something just to have fun.”