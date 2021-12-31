The agent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes, has responded to rumours linking the attacker with a shock Man Utd exit.

A recent April Fool’s Day-style story from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo said the 36-year-old is unhappy in Manchester. It even put forward a fanciful transfer to Barcelona, with Ronaldo apparently in contact with their defender Gerard Pique.

Although the original report was meant to be a joke, it came at a bad time. Ronaldo has been criticised by former team-mate Gary Neville for sulking after Monday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

The pundit said: “You’ve got to be there when your team-mates need you in those moments.

“At the end of the day, I love that lad [Ronaldo], he’s the best I’ve ever seen in my life at times, but don’t run off like that. I’m not having that.

“I don’t care how you’ve played, You need to go over and clap the fans at the end of the game. Get over to them, particularly when you’re the best player in the world, and one of the greatest of all time.”

Ronaldo responded with a goal in Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford. He put in a great display alongside Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay.

When asked about the goalscorer’s future, Mendes told Sky Italia (via Goal): “Ronaldo is very happy at Man Utd.

“He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.”

Ronaldo has joined the Red Devils at a turbulent time but is still finding the net. His record stands at 14 goals in 20 appearances so far.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be aiming to add to his tally when United host Wolves on Monday evening.

Juventus plot ambitious Man Utd move

Meanwhile, a report puts Juventus in the frame for an ambitious raid on United.

Sports Mole, citing reports in Spain, state Juve are hoping to land David de Gea in 2022.

The Old Lady want de Gea to replace former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks. But it will not be easy to complete a deal.

de Gea has been arguably United’s best player this term, keeping opposition teams out with his fantastic reflexes.

Dean Henderson stole his place for part of 2020-21 but is now firmly behind the Spaniard in the pecking order.

