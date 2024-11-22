Jose Mourinho is reportedly trying to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to ditch Al-Nassr so he can reunite with the former Manchester United man at Fenerbahce.

Ronaldo’s current contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr is set to expire in June and the 39-year-old has given no indication that he is ready to retire.

The Portuguese footballing icon is yet to agree terms over a contract extension and that has led to speculation that he could pursue one last challenge in Europe.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Fenerbahce boss Mourinho has already been ‘in contact’ with Ronaldo to gauge his interest in a reunion.

Mourinho allegedly asked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner: “Are you happy there? There is talk that you want to leave. If you leave, would you like to come to Fenerbahce?”

The report claims that Fenerbahce’s director of football Mario Branco has opened talks with Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes.

It currently appears ‘difficult’ for Fenerbahce to sign Ronaldo, but they will be able to officially open pre-contract talks with the legendary forward from January 1st if he doesn’t sign a new contract before then, ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr as a free agent in January 2023 after terminating his contract with Man Utd, following a fall out with then-manager Erik ten Hag.

He made a total of 164 appearances under Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid, scoring a near-supernatural 168 goals and notching 49 assists in the process.

Ronaldo and Mourinho maintain a positive relationship so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that the Fenerbahce manager has spoken to him about his future.

Ronaldo has scored 68 goals and provided 18 assists in 79 appearances for Al-Nassr. He is likely to want to play in the 2026 World Cup for Portugal and a return to European football may give him the best chance of doing so, even though he’ll be in his 40s by then.

Earlier this month, Ronaldo was tipped to join Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Hilal to replace Neymar, who is at risk of having his contract terminated.

Man Utd round-up:

Meanwhile, Man Utd remain very interested in 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg but it seems they’ll have to wait until the end of the season to make their move.

Sunderland are not willing to sell the youngster for any price in January and Rigg is also fully focused on helping the Black Cats secure promotion.

Man Utd may get the chance to sign Rigg next summer but if Sunderland do make the jump to the Premier League, it won’t be straightforward.

However, recent reports have seen the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all linked with the England under-18s international, so Man Utd will face competition for his signature.

In other news, shock reports from Spain have claimed that Man Utd have ‘made contact’ with the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to gauge his interest in a move to Old Trafford.

However, the French international instantly rebuffed the Red Devils’ approaches as he wants to stay with Madrid for the foreseeable future, per the report.

