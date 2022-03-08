Cristiano Ronaldo has plunged his Manchester United future into serious doubt following his absence from Sunday’s derby defeat, a report has claimed.

The 37-year-old began his first season back at Old Trafford in style with a debut brace against Newcastle. He also hit crucial goals in the Champions League group stages.

However, he has become embroiled in off-field leaks about dressing room cliques. There are also reports of a power struggle with out-of-form captain Harry Maguire.

But Ronaldo’s absence for the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City has caused the latest stir. Ralf Rangnick claimed that the forward had a hip injury.

The interim boss even took Roy Keane to task over the pundit’s view on the situation.

But instead of staying in Manchester to recover, Ronaldo supposedly travelled to his native Portugal before kick-off on Sunday. And that decision reportedly stunned his team-mates.

A report from The Sun in fact claimed that Ronaldo only complained of his injury and jetted off after he learned he would not be featuring against City. He reportedly felt ‘furious’ at getting the axe.

And according to the latest from the newspaper, there are now serious doubts about his return to Manchester.

Indeed, neither United officials or Ronaldo’s camp could confirm where he was on Monday night.

They subsequently had doubts over whether he would turn up to training on Tuesday. United players got the day off on Monday following their defeat.

In any case, Rangnick would have wanted Ronaldo in Manchester despite his absence from the team.

The Sun claims that the coach has insisted that his players undergo injury rehabilitation on home soil rather than abroad.

Ronaldo linked with Man Utd exit

Ronaldo signed an initial two-year deal when re-joining United from Juventus last summer.

However, doubts had emerged before now over whether the forward would stay on for his second year.

Reports have claimed that Man Utd’s manager situation is the defining factor.

Mourinho wants to bring Ronaldo to Roma if he leave Manchester United Jose Mourinho wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Roma if he wants to leave Manchester United. Is CR7 too big for Roma?

He wants to see who the club bring in to replace Rangnick and the vision they will have for the club.

If he does decide to leave, Paris Saint-Germain have been mentioned as a potential next destination.