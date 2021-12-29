Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick should drop Cristiano Ronaldo because his selfish goalscoring nature is a detriment to the attack, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

United signed Ronaldo seemingly out of nowhere in the summer transfer window following a deal for Jadon Sancho. Indeed, the Red Devils looked ready to go with their £73million acquisition from Borussia Dortmund.

However, Ronaldo has shaken up the dynamic of the United attack significantly. He has had a crucial impact in the Champions League, effectively leading his side to the last 16 with a host of late goals.

The 36-year-old also has a goal every two games in the Premier League this season. Nevertheless, pundits have pointed out that his arrival has also had a detrimental effect.

Gary Neville recently pointed out that Ronaldo’s body language in storming off the pitch – including in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle – has “annoyed” him for “about two months”.

Linked in with this, Agbonlahor outlined how the Portuguese’s drive to be the main man at United is beginning to push Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood out.

“It looks to me like Ronaldo just cares about his goals,” the ex-Aston Villa man told Football Insider.

“That performance from Ronaldo [against Newcastle] was somebody sulking all game. He was throwing his hands up in the air because he wasn’t getting chances. Then after the game, he runs off the pitch sulking and I imagine he’s sulking in the changing room.

Ronaldo causing Man Utd concern

“His attitude was off. If I’m Rashford, Greenwood and Sancho I’m scared to have a shot. Every time they have a shot he’s got his arms up to say ‘Why haven’t you passed to me?’

“The harmony is not right in that changing room. The form of Rashford and Greenwood has dropped since Ronaldo has been there.

“They can’t express themselves it’s like they think ‘I have to pass to Ronaldo, I have to create a chance for Ronaldo’.

“Before Ronaldo came, Greenwood was taking players on and shots on and he’s not doing that anymore and getting dragged at half-time.”

Greenwood has four Premier League goals this season, but three of those came in the first three games – before Ronaldo’s arrival. Rashford and Sancho have similarly struggled to find the net since he signed.

But Agbonlahor insisted that the 1-1 draw away at Chelsea is proof that United can work better without Ronaldo. Then-caretaker boss Michael Carrick dropped the ex-Real Madrid man.

Rangnick has Man Utd solution

“If I was Rashford, Greenwood or Sancho I’d be saying to myself ‘Oh, why did we have to bring him here?’ He’s an amazing player who has had an amazing career but he’s not the same player he was,” the pundit added.

“Man United played their best football of the season against Chelsea with Ronaldo on the bench.

“Rashford, Greenwood and Sancho can play as a front three rotating positions and running in behind.

“If the manager had anything about him, he’d drop Ronaldo for the next game.”

United return to action on Thursday when facing Burnley at Old Trafford.