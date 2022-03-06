Ronaldo blasted for major blunder by signing for Man Utd, as baffling Man City rejection laid bare

Cristiano Ronaldo was wrong to re-sign for Manchester United and should have gone to Manchester City instead, according to one pundit.

Man Utd stole the headlines for a second time last summer with the 37-year-old’s return to Old Trafford. Indeed, Jadon Sancho looked to be the only marquee arrival up top for the Red Devils after costing £73million.

However, Ronaldo re-signed after a dramatic few days at the end of the window. Man City were the initial frontrunners for the Portugal star until Sir Alex Ferguson stepped in.

The United legend reportedly called Ronaldo and ‘ordered’ him not to move to the Etihad Stadium ‘under any circumstances’. He reportedly said “Don’t join City”, before simply hanging up.

Ronaldo has subsequently scored 15 goals for Man Utd heading into Sunday’s Manchester derby, including crucial Champions League contributions. And while he has netted nine times in the Premier League, he recently went five games without striking.

As a result, one observer has said that Ronaldo would likely have scored 25 goals for City by now.

Peter Barnes, who played for both Manchester clubs, told the Daily Mirror: “His goal record is great for a 37-year-old, but I think if he had come to City, he’d probably have 25 goals now, because the good players there would have found him a lot easier.

“They would have had the vision and the technique to put him in, whereas I think some of the players at United simply don’t have that vision to put him in on goal.

“Then there’s the other argument that his legs have gone and he’s not got the pace he had four of five years ago.

“I think what’s probably got him frustrated is that he’s not had the same service he’s been used to in the past and people haven’t seen him.”

Ronaldo signed an initial two-year deal at Man Utd following his exit from Juventus.

However, doubt is emerging over whether he will fulfil those terms. Indeed, his decision largely rests on who United appoint as their new manager.

Ronaldo, Man Utd doubts emerge

The Portugal international wants to be sure that he is working under the right coach to lead Man Utd forward.

Ralf Rangnick is currently in interim charge, but he is not a long-term option.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino has become the leading candidate to take over. Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Spain coach Luis Enrique are also in the frame.

There is also talk that Ronaldo could move to PSG at the end of the season after talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes.