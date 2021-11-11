Cristiano Ronaldo will quit Manchester United if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season, a report has claimed.

Ronaldo is a serial winner, and his five Ballon d’Or trophies more than emphasise that. Throughout his career he has been on top, wherever he has been. But at United currently, this is far from the case.

Despite often working his wonders, he has not been able to single handedly turn around the club’s shocking form.

And should that continue to be the case for the rest of the season, Old Trafford will not be deemed a suitable place for the 36-year-old to stay.

That’s according to Todo Fichajes, who claim the Portugal international would be unwilling to play in the Europa League.

He is said to have communicated this to his closest allies, which has got Paris Saint-Germain keeping in touch with Jorge Mendes. It is noted that Ronaldo wants to finish his career in the MLS.

As the Premier League table reads right now, the Europa League is what United would qualify for. Of course, there is a considerable way to go in the season.

And the Red Devils also have the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League by winning it this season.

Recent reports indicate that appears to now be the main goal. With leaders Chelsea already nine points ahead of them, winning the league is supposedly a secondary target.

This new report ties in with the claims earlier this week that Ronaldo is in disbelief at the current state of the club. It is not the same one he left in 2009.

The Daily Mail revealed he was ‘well aware’ that ‘times had changed’ since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. However, he is reportedly ‘shocked at just how far standards have slipped’.

Ronaldo is not only a key asset on the pitch, but off it he is a money-making machine. It’s likely that Solskjaer would go before he does, so the pressure is on even more for the manager.

Ronaldo security blanket for Solskjaer

It seems at present Ronaldo has helped to keep the Norwegian in his role at the helm. Indeed, a report in the Daily Express claims he has implored the club’s decision-makers to give Solskjaer more time.

They claim that, due to the personnel changes over the summer, finding the right mix was always going to take a while.

And while Ronaldo thinks Solskjaer takes some responsibility for getting the best out of his players, the article states that he remains fully behind the Solskjaer regime.

To that end, the superstar has reportedly told the Glazers not to act hastily and stay true to Solskjaer for now.

