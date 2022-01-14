Cristiano Ronaldo: Fearful Man Utd claim made by pundit after reading between the lines of interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has done nothing to convince fans that Manchester United can improve with his recent interview, one pundit has said.

Despite changing managers in November following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, the Red Devils have struggled to make much progress. The results may have improved under Ralf Rangnick, but observers have criticised the performances.

What’s more, reports of dressing room discontent and divide have so far marred the German coach’s tenure.

As many as 11 players supposedly want out of the club either this month or in the summer. Some pundits have also criticised the body language of the players, especially in Monday’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa. But Rangnick’s tactics are also reportedly not helping the players.

In any case, United sit seventh in the Premier League table. And in a recent interview, Ronaldo insisted that United’s mentality cannot be anything other than to finish in the top three and that they have a “long way” to improve.

He added: “I don’t want to be here to be in sixth place, or seventh place, or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to compete.”

According to ex-Premier League goalkeeper David James, Ronaldo’s comments have not helped the situation.

“If Cristiano Ronaldo, who is ultra-positive, is talking that way publicly, then I would beggar to think what he must be talking like in the changing room,” the pundit told Sky Sports.

Recent interview causes concern

Ronaldo holds crisis talks while Pogba dismisses new contract claims Man United news always seems to be about the same players.

“Again, if you we’re to put yourself in that changing room and think ‘wow this superstar is going to come in’, you would for, one, think he’s going to change things on his own or, two, give advice for the rest of the team to pick up on in learning how to be a winner.

“Given those two things it would suggest that neither are at happening at the moment given Manchester United as a team aren’t showing what they should show, which is a team in the top three and challenging for a title.

“It doesn’t look like they’re going to go on and win things.”

James added: “It’s interesting that Ronaldo is sat there, doing his own interview essentially, he has the opportunity to educate or persuade the public that things arent as bad as it seems.

“There seems to be a divide.”

Ronaldo, Man Utd future in doubt

United made the shock swoop for Ronaldo after he was closing in on a move to Manchester City.

He signed a two-year contract upon his return to Old Trafford, but there is doubt over him fulfilling those terms.

Indeed, the 36-year-old has supposedly held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a potential next destination.

In any case, Ronaldo is reportedly watching United’s decision over their next permanent manager closely.