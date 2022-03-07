Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Portugal once he knew he would miss Manchester United’s crunch derby against Manchester City – reportedly to the bemusement of his colleagues.

The 37-year-old missed United’s 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, leaving Ralf Rangnick with a decision to make. Ronaldo has nailed down a regular starting role following his return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Interim boss Rangnick subsequently started with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in advanced positions. Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga played out wide.

United impressed in the first 25 minutes. While they went a goal down through Kevin de Bruyne, they went toe-to-toe with the champions and Sancho made it 1-1.

However, City stepped it up a gear and De Bruyne made it 2-1 before half time. Furthermore, Riyad Mahrez consolidated City’s three points with a second-half double.

Ronaldo missed the Manchester derby with a hip flexor injury. The same issue ruled him out of the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in January.

According to The Athletic, though, the United dressing room felt baffled at his actions. Indeed, the Portugal star supposedly took a flight back to his homeland before Sunday and once he knew he would not be in the squad.

Injured players do not have to travel with the rest of the squad for matches. Nevertheless, Ronaldo’s team-mates felt his presence and ‘aura’ would have benefitted them on their away trip.

Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 31 games this season, including some crucial strikes in the Champions League. However, reports have also revealed his pivotal off-field role, such as in team talks.

Ronaldo’s absence for the derby also caused debate on Sky Sports‘ coverage of the match.

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane said: “I just don’t like it when the manager talks about this hip flexor, I don’t get it.

“We talk about Ronaldo being some sort of machine. He’s very rarely injured and then every now and again he comes out with something like that and says hip flexor. It doesn’t add up to me.”

Rangnick faced questions about Keane’s comments in his post-match press conference.

Ronaldo Man Utd absence debate

The German said: “I have to believe my medical department.

“My doctor came to see me on Friday morning before training and told me Cristiano Ronaldo cannot train because of some problems with his hip flexor and the same was true on Saturday and that’s why he couldn’t be part of the squad.”

Despite Ronaldo’s absence, though, Keane and his fellow pundits did not let any of the Man Utd players who featured off the hook.

Gary Neville claimed that substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were “terrible”.

Meanwhile, Keane claimed that up to six players “should never play for Man Utd again”.

The Red Devils next play on Saturday against Tottenham at Old Trafford. The match will prove in the battle for a top-four Premier League finish.