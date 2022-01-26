The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo could give Manchester United the edge as they aim to sign an ideal Tottenham target, who is also on Wolves’ radar.

It has been a quiet transfer window for the Red Devils so far as they are yet to bring any new stars in. Instead, the club is focusing on loaning out players who have not made Ralf Rangnick’s plans.

Teden Mengi (Birmingham), Ethan Laird (Bournemouth) and Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli) were the first three names to leave temporarily.

The most recent addition to that list is French attacker Anthony Martial. He will spend the rest of the season with Sevilla after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

After completing the transfer, Martial said: “What convinced me to come [to Sevilla] is the contact with the sporting director and coach, they showed me they wanted me.

“I wanted to come so I could play and show what I can do in the team.

“I already know [Lucas Ocampos] and [Jules] Kounde very well and I hope to be welcomed by everyone. I’m joining a big club here in Spain and what’s important is helping them towards the aims that we all have.”

Cristiano Ronaldo may affect star’s future

Although United are yet to add to their ranks this month, they could complete an impressive transfer later on in 2022.

As per Portuguese outlet Record, United officials have been in contact with the agent of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

United, Tottenham and Wolves have been alerted to his availability after Sporting dropped his price tag from €40million (£33.5m) to €30m (£25m).

Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is keen to make Palhinha a statement capture. Wolves, meanwhile, want to add him to their squad amid uncertainty over Ruben Neves’ future.

But United ace Ronaldo could hold the key to a transfer. The Daily Mirror reveal Ronaldo’s close relationship with Palhinha thanks to their time in the Portugal national team.

He also knows attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes and defender Diogo Dalot well.

On Ronaldo, Palhinha said: “Cristiano always put me at ease. I was used to seeing him on television since I was little, but the fact of being in front of him made my first call even more real.

“Being in the national team with him is a great source of pride for any player.”

Patrick Vieira ‘pushing’ for Man Utd player

Meanwhile, Palace manager Patrick Vieira is ‘pushing’ hard to get United midfielder Donny van de Beek to Selhurst Park, according to one source.

The Dutch midfielder was linked with Palace on Tuesday. The Athletic reported that Vieira was ‘exploring the possibility of taking’ van de Beek on loan for the remainder of the season. Now the clubs are deep in talks with United open to a straight loan move for the 24-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano claims talks are being held to determine ‘salary coverage’. The star is on around £120,000 a week.

The player was an initial £35m signing from Ajax in August 2020. But he has struggled to assert himself and is yet to start a Premier League game this season.

He has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this term, including four starts.

van de Beek is eager to get game time with the World Cup less than 12 months away.

United and Ralf Rangnick for their part are not actively touting the player around. And they are keen not to leave themselves short of midfield options, especially if Jesse Lingard moves on.

