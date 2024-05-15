Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarts incredible Man Utd transfer worth £80m-£90m

Cristiano Ronaldo could have the last laugh over Erik ten Hag after a remarkable report claimed the Portuguese icon is the driving force behind a Manchester United transfer worth £80m-£90m.

Ronaldo’s second stint at Old Trafford quickly soured after Erik ten Hag took charge. The legendary striker was ultimately turfed out to Al-Nassr after an explosive interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan proved the final straw.

Ronaldo was critical of all aspects of Man Utd during his interview, including his manager of the time.

Ten Hag was the driving force behind ousting Ronaldo and once the club’s hierarchy took the Dutchman’s side, a cut-price transfer to Al-Nassr in January of 2023 quickly crossed the line.

However, fast forward to the present day and Ronaldo could earn a measure of revenge on his former boss.

According to the Mirror, the 39-year-old is making a concerted effort to convince Al-Nassr to break the bank to sign current Man Utd captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Transfer rumours over the 29-year-old – who is unquestionably United’s best player right now – have swirled this week.

The root of the speculation came amid claims only Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are viewed as unsellable by United chiefs.

As such, Man Utd will entertain offers for Fernandes if any are made, though by no means will they push him out. Furthermore, all sources have agreed only a gigantic bid would be enough to get the green light from Man Utd.

What’s more, Man Utd and Fernandes recently held a meeting to discuss the club’s long-term ambition. United’s answers satisfied Fernandes and both sides verbalised their intention to continue on.

Nonetheless, the Mirror state Al-Nassr – at the behest of Ronaldo – could throw a wrench in the works.

£80m-£90m enough to make Man Utd sell?

The Saudi side are reportedly willing to ‘pay whatever it takes’ and figures of £80m-£90m are cited.

Bids of that size for a 29-year-old would certainly give United something to ponder. Fernandes will also be safe in the knowledge any move to the SPL would come with a colossal pay rise.

The report went on to add Fernandes has been made Al-Nassr’s No 1 transfer target regardless of position.

Nonetheless, it’s acknowledged prising Fernandes out of Manchester will not be easy and plenty of dominos must fall their way.

Another issue Al-Nassr will face is that in the event Man Utd make it clear Fernandes can leave, he’ll not lack for high quality options to remain in Europe.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona will all be in the mix if the transfer door swings wide open.

