Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo will likely be left fuming after one rumoured manager target responded to the links.

The Red Devils are searching for a new head coach following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure on Sunday morning. The club legend, 48, had been under pressure ever since the 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool in October.

He survived that defeat and then oversaw a 3-0 victory against Tottenham away from home. But a disappointing 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday forced the Man Utd board into action.

A club statement read: ‘Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager.

‘Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

‘While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

‘Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.’

While Michael Carrick takes over the reigns on an interim basis, work begins behind the scenes on finding a new manager.

Man United now free to get Rodgers With Ole now finally out, United can go get their man from Leicester.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claims Cristiano Ronaldo has made his decision on who should come in to replace Solskjaer. That man is Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Ronaldo’s huge influence at Old Trafford means the 51-year-old will be looked at. But when asked about joining United, Enrique said simply: “Is today April Fools’ Day?”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes Enrique has no plans to leave Spain for Manchester. He is ‘so happy’ to be leading his nation currently.

Rodgers and Zidane lead the race to replace Solskjaer

It looks as though Ronaldo’s number one choice has already ruled himself out of contention, which could leave the 36-year-old fuming.

United could now turn to free agent Zinedine Zidane or Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Club legend reacts to Solskjaer exit

After learning of the news, six-time Premier League champion Rio Ferdinand said: “The way the team have gone backwards since the start of the season after a very very excitable transfer window with some big huge names coming in, it’s not the way we wanted it to end.

“It’s not the way we wanted it to go. I said at the beginning, it looked inevitable the last few weeks – especially after Manchester United losing at home to Liverpool in the manor they did.

“Also again in the manner they did again Manchester City. I thought maybe then would have been the time but the international break came and we waited. Then you think actually he can get things right and it could change again but what we saw against Watford yesterday was terrible.

“So, I’m not surprised this morning. Disappointed obviously in the way the team has performed. Unfortunate for someone like Ole but it’s the way football goes. It the world of football goes. It’s a cut throat industry.

“If things aren’t going according to plan, big decisions are made and we saw that this morning. Where they go from here now…we have to wait and see. It’s a waiting game now.”

READ MORE: Pundits crucify Glazers, Woodward for mystifying Man Utd decision